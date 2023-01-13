Alternative-Rock Duo, Sleep Nation, Kicks Off 2023 With New Single & Music Video 'Sophistication'

The out-of-control, alternative rock n' roll duo Sleep Nation comes swinging out of the gate with a brand new single & music video, "Sophistication." Sophistication is the quality or character of being intellectually sophisticated and worldly through cultivation, experience, or disillusionment. Sophistication can also be used to describe a deep understanding or an almost enlightened state. The music video is simplistic yet, filled with high energy, with lead singer Bran Merritt rocking his signature jacket and dance moves. Like the song title, the video is "sophisticated" and very professional.

"Sophistication" Official Music Video Link:

Bran Merritt's raspy vocals are incomparable, which stands out the most. He truly emphasizes the word "sophistication" throughout the song. Bran says, "sophistication" sounds like if Nine Inch Nails and Peter Gabriel teamed up in a battle against Skynet to stop the apocalypse. Who wins? Listen to find out."

Lyrics such as, "sophistication. Where are we going? When will it end? Danger Destruction. Psychotic symbiotic erotic trend?" talks about being so engulfed in staring at your phone hours upon hours, but missing the world around you.

Connect with Sleep Nation: https://www.slpntn.com/