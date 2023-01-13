Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Alternative-Rock Duo, Sleep Nation, Kicks Off 2023 With New Single & Music Video 'Sophistication'

The music video is simplistic yet, filled with high energy, with lead singer Bran Merritt rocking his signature jacket and dance moves

Jan. 13, 2023  

Alternative-Rock Duo, Sleep Nation, Kicks Off 2023 With New Single & Music Video 'Sophistication'

The out-of-control, alternative rock n' roll duo Sleep Nation comes swinging out of the gate with a brand new single & music video, "Sophistication." Sophistication is the quality or character of being intellectually sophisticated and worldly through cultivation, experience, or disillusionment. Sophistication can also be used to describe a deep understanding or an almost enlightened state. The music video is simplistic yet, filled with high energy, with lead singer Bran Merritt rocking his signature jacket and dance moves. Like the song title, the video is "sophisticated" and very professional.

"Sophistication" Official Music Video Link:

Bran Merritt's raspy vocals are incomparable, which stands out the most. He truly emphasizes the word "sophistication" throughout the song. Bran says, "sophistication" sounds like if Nine Inch Nails and Peter Gabriel teamed up in a battle against Skynet to stop the apocalypse. Who wins? Listen to find out."

Lyrics such as, "sophistication. Where are we going? When will it end? Danger Destruction. Psychotic symbiotic erotic trend?" talks about being so engulfed in staring at your phone hours upon hours, but missing the world around you.

Connect with Sleep Nation: https://www.slpntn.com/



JOESEF Releases Debut Album Permanent Damage Photo
JOESEF Releases Debut Album 'Permanent Damage'
Writing songs that are nakedly, wrenchingly honest, but with a sense of humor that “underlines the harsh punchline”, Permanent Damage is a transportive, moving and soulful body of work (i-D), which digs deeper into heartbreak with each listen, and the permanent damage left by lost love.
You Me At Six Share New Single :mydopamine: Photo
You Me At Six Share New Single ':mydopamine:'
Recorded at Black Rock Studios in Santorini with producer Dan Austin, who previously worked with the band on VI and SUCKAPUNCH, Truth Decay is a retrospective album for You Me at Six. Musically, the album is the sound of a band celebrating the scene that they helped to build while at the same time showing where it can go next.
Jessie Murph Shares New Song About You From Mixtape drowning Photo
Jessie Murph Shares New Song 'About You' From Mixtape 'drowning'
Alternative/pop artist Jessie Murph has released new song “About You.' Recorded in her hometown of Hunstville, AL with Gabe Simon (Dua Lipa, Noah Kahan) and Yakob (6lack, Giveon), the track draws inspiration from Jessie’s personal experience with a toxic relationship, adding to her arsenal of vulnerable yet edgy pop bangers. 
Half Gringa Shares No Kind Of Fire Single from Ancestral Home EP Photo
Half Gringa Shares 'No Kind Of Fire' Single from 'Ancestral Home' EP
Half Gringa's new single 'No Kind Of Fire' is a haunting rumination on family, trauma, and forgiveness. While Half Gringa typically records as a full-band arrangement, Ancestral Home serves as a more intimate, remote collaboration between Olive, co-producer Nicholas Papaleo (Gia Margaret, Campdogzz), and drummer Abby Black (Lala Lala, Date Stuff).

More Hot Stories For You


Norwegian Indie-Folk/Pop Artist Tuvaband Releases 'By The Time You Hear This'Norwegian Indie-Folk/Pop Artist Tuvaband Releases 'By The Time You Hear This'
January 13, 2023

Leading with her signature haunting, yet blissfully elegant vocals, folk-pop artist Tuvaband challenges the very essence of time in her new single 'By the Time You Hear This'.
Country Cross-Genre Zye Ca$h Releases New Single 'Love Someone'Country Cross-Genre Zye Ca$h Releases New Single 'Love Someone'
January 13, 2023

With over 10,000 pre-saves and pre-adds across streaming platforms, country cross-genre artist Zye Ca$h releases his new single, 'Love Someone.'
Alternative-Rock Duo, Sleep Nation, Kicks Off 2023 With New Single & Music Video 'Sophistication'Alternative-Rock Duo, Sleep Nation, Kicks Off 2023 With New Single & Music Video 'Sophistication'
January 13, 2023

The out-of-control, alternative rock n' roll duo Sleep Nation comes swinging out of the gate with a brand new single & music video, 'Sophistication.'
Dark Pop Artist Vara Releases New Single 'Paranoia'Dark Pop Artist Vara Releases New Single 'Paranoia'
January 12, 2023

Singer-songwriter and social media influencer vara greets fans with perhaps their most personal hit yet 'Paranoia'.
SXM Festival to Return in March Featuring CamelPhat, AMEME & MoreSXM Festival to Return in March Featuring CamelPhat, AMEME & More
January 10, 2023

SXM Festival will return from March 8-12, 2023 for a musical and cultural experience like no other. It is the only festival in the world that takes over an entire island - the Caribbean gem of Saint Martin | Sint Maarten - and is the ultimate destination experience.
share