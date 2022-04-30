Alt/Rocker Maggie Lindemann Unveils Single, 'how could you do this to me'

After the release of her highly-anticipated debut EP PARANOIA in 2021, which was released through her own label swixxzaudio and Virgin Music, alt/rock songstress Maggie Lindemann is back with "how could you do this to me" featuring Sleeping With Sirens' Kellin Quinn. "how could you do this to me" is the second track to be released from Maggie's forthcoming debut album SUCKERPUNCH, which is set for release later this year.

Maggie announced the title of her full-length recently with an official website for the album that unlocks special content (liner notes from Maggie, BTS videos, song demos, release dates, music video trailers, etc) upon completing puzzles/ciphers. The site is conceptualized by Maggie with inspiration from the American horror film, SAW. "SAW is one of my favorite movies ever, definitely favorite scary movie franchise. I love the complex puzzles and the mind f+++s that happen throughout. I liked the idea of using games and puzzles as a way to unlock different clues around the album. I wanted you to feel like you're decoding something to find the answers. It's pretty fun and hard as f+++," says Maggie. The new track is her first standalone single of 2022 following the collaborative effort on "debby downer" alongside LØLØ.

"It's literally a dream come true to work with Kellin," Maggie admits. "Sleeping With Sirens has been my favorite band since middle school, so this is kinda surreal to me. He absolutely killed it and I could not be happier with the song." "Maggie is so so talented!" Kellin shares. "Was so excited to be a part of this track! I think Maggie is next in Line! She's a star!"

Having accumulated more than a billion streams since she began releasing music in 2015, the 23-year-old artist has doubled down on creating an open space for women in the alternative music world. After releasing her massively successful single "Pretty Girl" in 2017, Maggie's sound shifted to align with her own musical inspirations and to motivate a generation of young women searching for their own voices, while putting her unfiltered and uncompromising approach on full display.

In Maggie's 2021 Alternative Press cover, the young artist revealed, "I feel like there are a lot of female artists that a lot of people don't pay close enough attention to, especially in the alternative scene. I feel like it's always like, 'Oh, we don't have a lot of female representation,' and we actually do. A lot of people just don't really pay attention, and these artists don't get the recognition they deserve."

Maggie's goal is to help overcome adversity that is placed on women in music and create music that she loves. At 23 years old, Maggie has uncovered her authentic voice as a songwriter and injected a fierce dose of vulnerability and honesty regarding anxieties, obsessions, and insecurities into her new material. "how could you do this to me" picks up where PARANOIA (>117million streams) left off-with Maggie unapologetically spearheading a generational movement of acceptance.

