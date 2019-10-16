Alt-Pop's DAMONE is BACK with New Single 'Moon and Stars'

Damone is an alternative / pop / rock band from Boston MA. During their successful career, the band released 3 full length studio albums, most notable being Out Here All Night on Island/Def-Jam, and toured internationally in the 2000s. The band worked continuously to achieve ample musical accreditation in a short amount of time before disbanding in 2008.



Now, after more than a decade the surviving members are making an emotionally charged comeback with heartfelt new music and a captivating live show. Currently sharing their glorious new single "Moon and Stars," the band is back and better than ever. With swirling melodies and harmonious vocals, Damone proves quickly once again that they have staying power.

Listen to "Moon and Stars" here:





