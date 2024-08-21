Alt-Pop Trio lovelytheband Releasing Self-Titled Album This Friday

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Alternative-pop trio lovelytheband has a new album on the way. The self-titled full-length album, lovelytheband, will be released this Friday, August 23, via happy accident records/Vydia. Earlier this month, the band debuted a new single off the record “day run out” available across all streaming platforms. As only lovelytheband does, the easy-breezy, lyrically compelling new single draws fans in from the first line. This single serves as a follow up to “nice to know you”, which reached #11 on the US Alternative Radio charts and boasts over 10 million streams. Prior to this release, lovelytheband also shared “take me to the moon”, “rock bottom” and “feel like summer”, which is currently a trending track on TikTok.

On the new single and upcoming album, lovelytheband vocalist Mitchy Collins shares “We aimed to have this album make the statement "this is lovelytheband." We revisited soundscapes from our previous albums and lyrically made sure to keep the honest heart on our sleeves conversation going."

The self-titled album is the follow up to lovelytheband’s if we’re being honest which was released summer 2023 and featured the cozy single “sail away”. lovelytheband exploded into the scene in 2018 with their debut album Finding It Hard To Smile which featured their breakout single “broken” which spent nine weeks at number one on the Billboard Alternative charts and previously held the record for longest running chart entry for seventy six weeks. In 2023, Billboard ranked “broken” as the second most successful song in the Alternative chart’s history. The single has since crossed 500 million streams.

lovelytheband tracklist

01. ltb

02. what have i been missing?

03. nice to know you

04. try for you

05. day run out

06. dear, my future self

07. fake it

08. make it real

09. take me to the moon

10. rock bottom

11. feel like summer

12. when your heart rememberslovelytheband will be hitting the road on the co-headlining “Here’s Your Flowers” tour with Mod Sun, completed with support from Huddy and No Love For The Middle Child. The additional support act for the first leg will be announced shortly.

Upcoming lovelytheband tour dates:

Sept 28 - San Francisco, CA *^

Sept 30 - Sacramento, CA *^

Oct 01 - Portland, OR *^

Oct 02 - Seattle, WA *^

Oct 04 - Salt Lake City, UT *^

Oct 05 - Denver, CO *^

Oct 07 - Lawrence, KS *^

Oct 09 - Omaha, NE *^

Oct 11 - Des Moines, IA *^

Oct 13 - Minneapolis, MN *^

Oct 14 - Chicago, IL *^

Oct 15 - Indianapolis, IN *^

Oct 17 - Columbus, OH *^

Oct 18 - Detroit, MI *^

Oct 19 - Cleveland, OH *^

Oct 21 - New Haven, CT ^

Oct 22 - Boston, MA ^

Oct 23 - New York, NY ^

Oct 25 - Stroudsburg, PA ^

Oct 26 - Philadelphia, PA ^

Oct 27 - Pittsburgh, PA ^

Oct 29 - Silver Spring, MD ^

Oct 31 - Atlanta, GA ^

Nov 03 - Houston, TX ^

Nov 04 - Dallas, TX ^

Nov 06 - Austin, TX ^

Nov 08 - Tucson, AZ ^

Nov 09 - Phoenix, AZ ^

Nov 11 - Los Angeles, CA ^

* with Huddy

^ with No Love For The Middle Child

Photo credit: Eric Daniels

