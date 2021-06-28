Alt Pop Trio Reptile Room Drop New Single 'Disappear'

Alt pop trio Reptile Room have released their new single "Disappear," available on all digital platforms NOW. The dreamy, swirling pop track is far past an introduction to this addictive group - with previous features in publications like Forbes, and sync placements with Redbull and E!, Reptile Room are an innovative synth vision. About the single release, the trio states:

Disappear is an up-beat yet atmospheric, synth-driven song with a splash of nostalgic sounds of the 80s. Swirling melodies and dreamy lyrics will carry you through this ethereal soundscape. This song feels a lot like an 80s movie to us which is why we wanted to film in Little Trouble (a super cool neon 80s inspired bar here in Atlanta). The lyrics roughly translate to following your desires and running towards them. We hope to give a dreamy yet inspirational feeling when people hear this for the first time.

The three members of Reptile Room have had vast experience in the realm of music, from working on a Grammy-winning Ariana Grande album to producing music for Post Malone & Tyla Yaweh's tour. Since the trio's formation, Reptile Room has licensed music with Redbull, SyFy, E! and more. With a feature in Forbes, previous support from EDM artists Tiesto and Kaskade, and a fresh record deal with Vere & ADA, Reptile Room are optimistically poised to share their addictively sticky pop on their own terms, and then some.