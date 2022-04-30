Alt-Pop Artists Palmaria Unveil New Single, 'Chameleon'

Palmaria are an Alt Pop duo from a small town in Italy, currently residing in London. Members Giulia and Francesco transport listeners on a journey of dreamy landscapes and uplifting experiences. Think The xx meet Sylvan Esso meet Little Dragon on a field trip to the Italian coast.

Following the release of their EP Crystallize, the duo deliver "Chameleon", deputing a new side to their Alternative Pop sound. Inspired by a longing for change; in a time where everything stopped, the world went silent and still, the need for expression and freedom got bigger and louder inside Palmaria's hearts.

The duo share, "The song comes as a revelation, when suddenly everything is clear, when we're ready to show the world who we are, get rid of all the layers we've put on through our journey and be ready to be vulnerable and strong at the same time."

"Chameleon" is an explosion of feelings, energy and tribal rhythms; Nature plays an important role for Palmaria, with the duo recording many sounds from the woods and the sea in their hometown in Liguria, Italy. "Chameleon" celebrates everyone who feels different, who in their diversity and vulnerability finds strength and freedom.

Palmaria have racked up over three million streams on Spotify garnering support from the likes of Complex, Clash, NOTION, Wonderland, The Line of Best Fit, Ones to Watch, KCRW, as well as numerous playlist adds from Spotify editorial playlists including New Music Friday, Fresh Finds and more. With support from Jamz Supernova, COLORS Berlin and BBC airplay, Palmaria are proving to be a force to be reckoned with.