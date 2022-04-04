Alt-Country/Folk Singer-Songwriter Pete Miller Releases Debut Single 'A Light Out There'

Alt-country/folk singer-songwriter Pete Miller has released an all-acoustic debut single, "A Light Out There." He's drawing comparisons to Johnny Cash.

I am 29 years of age, but my knees feel much older"- Pete Miller

"Oh, there is a light, a light out there, a light out there my friend

A light so warm it takes all form and comes peacefully if you choose

There is no line I can say or choose to demean the light, for the light is not confused

If the spark is your faith, what line will amuse you not to try, and what is your excuse?"

-Pete Miller, "A Light Out There"

There is, indeed, a light out there for Central PA singer-songwriter Pete Miller. The Connecticut native is already garnering critical praise for his stripped-down, homespun, true-to-life songs, notably his debut single. "A Light Out There" was released by MTS Records, on April 1st, 2022, and you'd be a fool to ignore it.



His brand of music is raw, unpolished and unfiltered. Channeling the spirits of the late Johnny Cash and Townsend Van Zandt, Miller delivers his homespun poetic lyrics over his jangling acoustic guitar picking, painting a vivid portrait of simpler times, imperfect productions, and true rock 'n' roll energy. There's nothing fancy about Pete Miller's style, but he's as authentic as they come...what you see is truly what you get.

While following his music dream, Pete works at the blue collar jobs he sings about in his "everyman songs," working in warehouses, lumber yards, and construction, while studying mechanics part-time. Miller makes no bones about his honest, hard-working, blue collar image. He lives the lyrics he writes, saying "I am 29 years of age, but my knees feel much older."

