Alpha Wolf Release New Single & Music Video for 'Restricted (R18+)'

Today, Australian metalcore band Alpha Wolf release the fourth and final single from their upcoming album a quiet place to die, due out next Friday via SharpTone Records. Stream the track and video for "Restricted (R18+)" below.

"Restricted is about selfishly bearing the burden and weight of something terrible that's happened to someone you love," explains vocalist Lochie Keogh. "While you struggle with feelings of helplessness and the inability to protect those you care about, your mind wanders and fixates on exacting revenge so brutal and heinous that you can no longer differentiate between the monsters out there, and the one inside yourself."

Guitarist Scott Simpson continues, "The main ideas for this song were started when Mitch came down for a writing session in my studio. We knew we wanted to push the boundaries of how heavy we could take Alpha Wolf, and so as it came together musically we knew it was heading in that direction, but as soon the vocals were added onto the track it just went to that next level, and soon became a favourite of everyone in the band."

The corresponding music video was directed and produced by cinematographer Ed Reiss, who noted, "Coming onto this project, I wanted to convey a narrative that could be reinterpreted by the viewer. It's alarming how many people in their lives are involved in a form of abuse in one way or another, & I wanted to leave elements of the project up to personal interpretation. Filming this project in the middle of a pandemic gave this project it's difficulties, but I think it worked to our advantage. It gave the actors the real world anxiety that helped them tap further into for their characters, further into the mindstate of dream vs. reality."

Following up the band's 2017 debut LP, Mono, and 2019 EP, Fault, a quiet place to die is an intense, 11-track collection dealing with loss, anxiety and animosity. The sophomore album finds Alpha Wolf biting harder than ever before, a culmination of every lesson learnt, every hit taken, and every loss felt. a quiet place to die is the end result of five individuals who have faced the fire and refuse to flinch, pouring their everything into making something they are truly proud of. The path to this point has only made their thirst greater, and soon enough, the wolves will be out for blood.

