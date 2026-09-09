Almost Monday to Release Sophomore Album THANK GOD IT'S ALMOST MONDAY

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Indie-pop band ALMOST MONDAY has released its sophomore album THANK GOD IT'S ALMOST MONDAY, out everywhere now. Composed of lead singer Dawson Daugherty, guitarist Cole Clisby, and bassist Luke Fabry, the band also released a Vevo live performance of album track 'french kids.'

If their 2024 debut album DIVE captured the spirit of youth and carefree connection, THANK GOD IT'S ALMOST MONDAY marks a clear evolution in both perspective and scope. The album reflects a coming-of-age moment for the band, shifting focus toward the small, defining experiences that shape personal growth while taking a broader view of how far they've come.

''THANK GOD IT'S ALMOST MONDAY' is our second studio album. We made this during the best and worst year of our lives. It's the result of an honest life lived; the highs, the lows, the pain, and the joys are all there on this record,' the band shares.

Sonically, the project sees ALMOST MONDAY expanding on their sun-soaked blend of alt-pop and indie rock, pairing bright, rhythmic production with sharper, more introspective songwriting. Written after a period of constant touring and life on the road, the album reflects what the band describes as both the best and hardest year of their lives, balancing career highs with more personal challenges.

The record pulls from those experiences, with themes of growth, distance, and self-reflection surfacing naturally over time rather than through a premeditated concept. The result is a cohesive body of work that captures both momentum and reflection, holding space for both joy and grief without letting either define the narrative, while maintaining the band's signature energy and melodic immediacy.

The album has already made waves with early single 'no more regrets,' marking their fastest growing song to date. As of last week, 'no more regrets' is currently #10 at Alt Radio.

The band also pay homage to the fearlessly uninhibited audiences on the European leg of their world tour in the euphoric fantasia 'french kids.'

'We played a venue in France called Le Bikini, and I remember watching these kids completely lose themselves in the music,' the band recalls. 'It felt so pure, like they were completely living in the moment. 'french kids' is like a dialogue with the people in the audience that night, and every time I hear it I'm immediately transported back to that time.'

Photo Credit: Cole Ferguson



Photo Credit: Cole Ferguson

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...