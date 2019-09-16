Ally Brooke and Matoma Share Collaborative Dance Anthem 'Higher'

Multiplatinum singer-songwriter Ally Brooke has teamed up with global superstar DJ/producer Matoma for a new collaborative dance anthem "Higher" - available now with a stunning Michael Garcia-directed music video via Latium Entertainment/Atlantic Records. The song arrives just ahead of Ally's highly anticipated cast debut on Dancing With The Stars, premiering tonight at 8/7c on ABC.

No stranger to genre-bending collaborations, "Higher" joins the ranks of Ally's dynamic team-ups including "Vámonos" with Kris Kross Amsterdam & Messiah, "Perfect" with Topic and "Look At Us Now" with Lost Kings & ASAP Ferg. The infectious track arrives as Ally continues to work on her forthcoming debut solo project, keeping fans on their toes for her highly anticipated third single.

This past year has been nothing short of incredible for the San Antonio, TX native, highlighted by the release of her explosive solo debut single "Low Key" featuring Tyga and sophomore single "Lips Don't Lie" featuring A Boogie Wit da Hoodie. Praised as "undeniable" by Stereogum and "straight fire" by Cosmopolitan, "Low Key" charted top 20 on Top 40 radio and the Billboard Pop Chart - in addition to seeing Ally make her solo TV debut on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Since making his debut in 2015, Matoma has joined the ranks of electronic's most popular and innovative new stars, prompting Rolling Stone to declare him the "leader of tropical house's next big wave." Born Tom Lagergren, Matoma scored a breakout success with his RIAA gold-certified single, Matoma & The Notorious B.I.G.'s "Old Thing Back (Feat. Ja Rule & Ralph Trevsant)," featured on the groundbreaking 2015 debut album project, HAKUNA MATOMA. Since then, Matomahas made waves with life-affirming originals (including his latest hit "Bruised Not Broken" (feat. MNEK & Kiana Ledé)" alongside cross-genre collaborations with the likes of Jason Derulo, Jennifer Lopez, Dua Lipa and The Vamps as well a dazzling array of remixes for artists as varied as Coldplay, One Direction, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and Sean Paul, among others. His journey reached a landmark moment with the release of last year's acclaimed debut album, ONE IN A MILLION, which has garnered over 1 billion streams worldwide.





