Allman Family Revival Coast to Coast Tour Wraps Saturday in San Francisco

The tour kicked off on November 26 in Macon, GA.  

Dec. 14, 2022  

The 6th Annual Allman Family Revival tour, a nation wide event curated by Devon Allman in an effort to celebrate and honor his late father, Gregg Allman kicked off on November 26 in Macon, GA.

The tour has been packing out iconic venues over the last few weeks, and now in it's 6th year the tour did something never done before and played a full show of only Allman songs as another nod to Gregg at their sold-out NYC Beacon Theatre performance earlier this month. No guest artist original songs were performed in NYC (as they are on other shows).

There have been several milestones achieved on the tour thus far. Donovan Frankenreiter turned 50, Gomez became an American citizen and the ensemble rocked out in Gregg's honor on what would have been his 75th birthday.

"We played the Beacon Theatre in NYC and the hallowed halls of Ryman Auditorium in Nashville with our buddy G. Love. And we got to celebrate Dickey Betts' 79th birthday in Denver with a first time play of "Jessica. We debuted 90's ABB track "Sailin' 'Cross the Devil's Sea" this year and brought back "Melissa" and "Seven Turns."

Five years ago, on December 8, 2017, Devon invited some of his closest musical compadres onto the hallowed stage of The Fillmore in San Francisco to perform a three-hour, multi-set monster of a concert for the sold-out crowd in tribute to Devon's late father, Gregg. For Devon, the date was bittersweet; what would've been Gregg's 70th birthday., and in a year when the award-winning musician lost both parents within a few months of each other.

What Devon started in December 2017 as the simple idea of "music as medicine" has since turned into The Allman Family Revival - an epic coast to coast tour that brings together a happy and healing cosmic experience that celebrates the life, spirit, and indelible musical legacy of Gregg Allman.

This year, the 18-date Revival tour kicked off on November 26 in the historic home base of the Allman Brothers, Macon, GA, and will continue throughout the country, wrapping up on December 17 in San Francisco, CA.

ALLMAN FAMILY REVIVAL TOUR

Dec 14 @ Celebrity Theater | Phoenix, AZ

Dec 15 @ Westgate Resort and Casino | Las Vegas, NV

Dec 16 @ The Wiltern | Los Angeles, CA

Dec 17 @ The Fillmore | San Francisco, CA



