Allman Brown Releases 'My Ordinary Life' Single

His new EP will be released this spring.

By: Jan. 16, 2024

POPULAR

Album Review: Willy Wonka Wuns Wild On The New Movie Soundtrack WONKA Photo 1 Wonka Wecord Weally Wonderful
Album Review: Chilina Kennedy's WILD ABOUT YOU (World Premiere Recording) Debuts A New Sho Photo 2 Album Review: Chilina Kennedy's WILD ABOUT YOU (World Premiere Recording) Debuts A New Show In Development
Ariana Grande Drops New Single 'yes, and?': Be the First to Hear It Photo 3 Ariana Grande Drops New Single 'yes, and?': Be the First to Hear It
Music Review: Ricky Asch Releases His Latest ORIGINAL Song & Shows Us All He Has A FOOL'S Photo 4 Music Review: Ricky Asch Releases His Latest ORIGINAL Song & Shows Us All He Has A FOOL'S HOPE

Allman Brown Releases 'My Ordinary Life' Single

London singer-songwriter - ALLMAN BROWN - returns in 2024 with the brand new song “My Ordinary Life”.

Following his warmly received 2023 EP ‘Second Son, Pt. 1', the artist can confirm that its sequel will arrive early this year, with both collections forming two separate halves of a brand new album entitled ‘Second Son'.

“I'm a second son, a stranger to most but loved by some. I've been afraid since I was young” confesses Brown in the opening verse of “My Ordinary Life”, “It takes a lot of pretending to be strong”.

Hallmarked with the vivid storytelling and self-effacing songwriting that Allman Brown calls his own, “My Ordinary Life” is one of his most personal and poignant singles so far - “a pocket autobiography” in Allman's own words, referencing key moments in his journey so far. He explains further:

“It's about my life so far and the love I feel for my wife and children and how they are quite simply the reason I'm alive. They are my purpose. I really enjoy how this song doesn't really have a chorus, just a little refrain and a change in my phrasing. I wrote it in about two hours which was a rush.”

Pulsing with a persistent beat, glistening electronics, and guitar lines just bursting to be heard in the great wide open, Allman's impassioned vocal beckons this earnest, enrapturing track to its climactic finale. A full-force, heart-on-sleeve, pop ballad for the here and now, “My Ordinary Life” was created with the assistance of Peter Katis (The National, Interpol, Gang Of Youths), whose expertise enables Brown to take the next step in his “quest to take a traditional sound and push it a little into a new space” here.

Part of a new five-track collection, 'Second Son, Pt. 2' will pick up where its predecessor left-off and will spotlight a deeply personal chapter in his musical journey. Exploring themes of love, loss, self-reflection, and the human experience; together the EPs invite listeners to embark on a profound emotional journey with Allman, who aims to strip his songs to their essence and embrace vulnerability and authenticity.

Experimenting with new sounds and instrumentation on his latest work, the ‘Second Son' sessions found Allman merging his signature acoustic guitar-driven melodies with modern pop elements such as synths, live bass, electronic pianos, electronic percussion, and live drums. Produced by Peter Katis, his latest material was recorded in just ten days, and finds Allman joined by pianist Thomas Bartlett (The Gloaming, Taylor Swift, The National) and vocalist Kori Gardner-Hammel (Mates Of State).

Allman Brown, born in Hong Kong and now based in London, has consistently wowed listeners with his emotionally charged and introspective music. His 2013 hit single, "Sons & Daughters" (performed with Liz Lawrence), became a Spotify sensation with over 20 million streams worldwide and was featured on popular TV soundtracks. His debut album, '1000 Years,' in 2017, and 'Darling, It'll Be Alright' in 2019, received critical acclaim for their tender balladry and folk-infused pop.

Releasing his 'Second Son, Pt. 2' EP and ‘Second Son' album later this year, fans will be able to get a sneak preview of some new material at a trio of London homecoming shows in the first quarter of this year. Dates are as follows:

Allman Brown - 2024 Live Dates

22 Jan - Green Note, London [SOLD OUT]
02 Feb - Tŷ Sŵn Sessions @ Grain, St Davids, Wales
21 Feb - Green Note, London [SOLD OUT]
27 Mar - Green Note, London [SOLD OUT]



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo & Billie Eilish to Perform at the GRAMMYS Photo
Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo & Billie Eilish to Perform at the GRAMMYS

Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo, and Billie Eilish are the first artists confirmed to perform at this year's GRAMMYs. Eilish and Lipa are nominated for their work on the Barbie soundtrack, whereas Rodrigo has six nominations for her sophomore album 'GUTS.'

2
The Chemical Brothers Release New Chris Lake Remix of No Reason Photo
The Chemical Brothers Release New Chris Lake Remix of 'No Reason'

The Chemical Brothers release a new Chris Lake remix of their track 'No Reason'. Chris Lake adds his signature touch, combining energetic beats and intricate rhythms while maintaining the essence of the original. The remix is part of The Chemical Brothers' tenth studio album, 'For That Beautiful Feeling', which has received universal acclaim.

3
Holler Choir Unveils Debut Album Songs Before They Write Themselves Photo
Holler Choir Unveils Debut Album 'Songs Before They Write Themselves'

An addendum to its widely-celebrated 2022 EP, Mountain Air, the fast-rising string band is poised to reach the masses with the unveiling of its first full-length collection, which has seen praise from the likes of Rolling Stone France, No Depression, AmericanaUK, and more. The group will commemorate the highly-anticipated release with a show.

4
Mark Newman With Roy Blumenfeld Sets New NYC & California Shows Photo
Mark Newman With Roy Blumenfeld Sets New NYC & California Shows

Mark Newman with Roy Blumenfeld (Drummer from The Blues Project) will be performing live in NYC and California. Catch them at El Verano Inn in California on Jan 19 and The Saloon in San Francisco on Jan 20. They will also be performing at The Bitter End in NYC on Jan 15, 2024. Don't miss this opportunity to see these talented musicians in action.

More Hot Stories For You

The Chemical Brothers Release New Chris Lake Remix of 'No Reason'The Chemical Brothers Release New Chris Lake Remix of 'No Reason'
Holler Choir Unveils Debut Full Length Album 'Songs Before They Write Themselves'Holler Choir Unveils Debut Full Length Album 'Songs Before They Write Themselves'
Mark Newman With Roy Blumenfeld (Drummer From The Blues Project) Sets New NYC And California Area ShowsMark Newman With Roy Blumenfeld (Drummer From The Blues Project) Sets New NYC And California Area Shows
Minimum Champion Heralds 'Better Days Ahead'Minimum Champion Heralds 'Better Days Ahead'

Videos

Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison' Video
Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison'
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary Video
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL Video
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
SWEENEY TODD
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MJ THE MUSICAL
MOULIN ROUGE!