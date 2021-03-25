'All Together For Animals' Virtual Benefit Concert to Stream March 31

A star-studded virtual benefit concert is helping support the New England Aquarium after a challenging year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"All Together For Animals" will feature original performances from Brad Paisley, Old Dominion, Ashley McBryde, Riley Green, Jessie James Decker, and Wynonna. The Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) partnered with Contemporary Productions on the event to raise funds for AZA-accredited zoos and aquariums that suffered significant financial impacts from pandemic-related closures and reduced attendance.

"It costs more than $28,000 per day to operate the New England Aquarium and care for our animals, even when we were closed to the public. We had to innovate and hustle to make it through this past year, but hope is on the horizon," said Vikki N. Spruill, President and CEO of the New England Aquarium. "We are so excited to be part of this benefit concert featuring some of country music's best artists."

The event, which was shot on location at the Nashville Zoo and The Steel Mill in Nashville, streams Wednesday, March 31, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30. For each ticket sold from this link, $15 goes directly to the New England Aquarium.

The Aquarium closed its doors the public from March to July 2020 and again from mid-December to early February to help the City of Boston's efforts to control the spread of COVID-19. Animal care staff remained on-site every day to provide dedicated care to the more than 15,000 animals at Central Wharf. Health and safety measures remain in place for visitors, including strictly enforced mask wearing for those over age 5, timed ticketing with building capacity limits, and enhanced cleaning efforts focusing on high-traffic areas.

Photo Credit: Association of Zoos and Aquariums