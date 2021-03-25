All Time Low Returns With Brand New Single 'Once in a Lifetime'

Platinum-selling Fueled By Ramen band All Time Low have released a brand new single entitled "Once In A Lifetime". The track is available today on all streaming platforms, while an accompanying Max Moore directed music video for the song is streaming on All Time Low's YouTube channel below. "Once In A Lifetime" impacts Alternative Radio today.

For the song, the group once again teamed with frequent collaborators Zakk Cervini [Blink-182, Machine Gun Kelly, Halsey] and Andrew Goldstein [Maroon 5, Katy Perry, blackbear], who helmed their critically acclaimed 2020 album, Wake Up, Sunshine. This sweeping anthem perfects all the hallmarks of their signature sound.

"'Once In A Lifetime' is a song about loss and dealing with loss, facing harsh realities and coming out the other side stronger for it," shared All Time Low frontman Alex Gaskarth. "We wrote this song in bleaker times, in a world still asleep at the wheel that left us all relearning how to navigate the uncertain roads ahead, but ultimately there is a hopeful undertone to the entire sentiment. Things can only be so bad and once it's over, it's over; there's room to start rebuilding. This song feels like it's cut from the same cloth as 'Monsters': a progression and continued evolution from the celebration of All Time Low that was Wake Up, Sunshine."

"Once In A Lifetime" follows All Time Low's biggest hit to date, "Monsters" featuring multi-platinum singer/songwriter/producer blackbear. It notably marked the band's first #1 at radio and remained in the top spot of the Billboard Alternative Airplay Chart for an unprecedented 17 weeks. Additionally, the band welcomed global superstar Demi Lovato to join them on a new version of the track that was released in December. The song has amassed over 100 million total streams to date. It also continues to climb the Billboard Hot 100 and Top 40 Radio Chart. Upon its release, "Monsters" (feat. Demi Lovato and blackbear) received praise from The New York Times, Rolling Stone, People, and more. Watch the track's animated lyric video HERE.

Last week, All Time Low took the stage at Ellen to deliver a high energy performance of "Monsters." Watch it HERE. The band also performed the song on ABC's Good Morning America in the Fall. Watch it HERE.

Wake Up, Sunshine was released last April and debuted at #1 on Billboard's Top Rock Albums Chart. Billboard proclaimed, "The album is All Time Low's most vibrant set to date, combining the band's rambunctious spirit with roaring guitars and anthemic melodies." Forbes praised the collection as "an album that crackles with youthful exuberance and the energy of a live show," while Nylon declared "All Time Low just wants their new album to make you feel good." Wake Up, Sunshine is available physically and digitally now HERE.

Watch the new video here:

Photo Credit: Nolan Knight