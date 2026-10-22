All Hours Release 'Everything In Between' Single From Debut LP

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Equal Vision Records, Velocity Records and All Hours have presented 'Everything In Between,' the latest single to be lifted from the Friday, November 6 release of Everything In Between, the debut album from the emerging Brisbane, Australia-based pop-punk band. A song that tells the story of being trapped in a toxic relationship built on lies and broken promises, 'Everything In Between' follows the fiery anthem 'Let Me Go' and 'Forever Meant Nothing,' a song about the bittersweet and fleeting relationships of youth.

The music video for 'Everything In Between' was directed by Stewart Whiteley and is now streaming on YouTube.

Helmed by Tom Denney, a platinum award-winning songwriter, musician and producer who has worked with the likes of Pierce The Veil, Issues, Wage War, Neck Deep and more, and Troy Brady (ex-Amity Affliction), Everything In Between is an energetic, emotional and unapologetically loud 10-track showcase from a band poised to make even greater waves within its scene.

'This record is a massive milestone for us, and the excitement of finally putting it out into the world is an incredible feeling,' the band says. 'We poured absolutely everything we had into making this record—every ounce of our energy, frustration, and passion is tracked into these songs. The wait is finally over, and we can't wait for everyone to finally hear it.'

About All Hours

All Hours are a five-piece pop-punk band from Brisbane, Australia. Since forming in 2017, the band has been steadily building momentum within the Australian alternative scene with its brand of passionate pop-punk that is heavily influenced by rock heavyweights such as Paramore, A Day to Remember, Blink-182, Silverstein and Sum 41.

In 2020, Alternative Press named them as one of ten 'Rising Australian Pop-Punk Bands You Need to Hear'. In 2021, the band released their third EP, Perspectives, which led to their signing with San Diego-based label Velocity Records. After a re-release of Perspectives alongside single 'Light,' All Hours spent much of 2023 and 2024 recording their debut album with producers Tom Denney (ex-A Day to Remember) and Troy Brady (ex-Amity Affliction). The result is Everything In Between, a 10-track LP that will be released via Equal Vision Records and Velocity Records in early November 2026.

Everything In Between Tracklist

The Last Dance

Let Me Go

Jumping Out Of Windows

Under The Surface

Forever Meant Nothing

Everything In Between

Passing Moments

Stranger

Open Your Eyes

Chapters

Photo Credit: Alex Nelson/Emerge Creative



Photo Credit: Alex Nelson/Emerge Creative

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 9 Days 11 Hrs 28 Min 11 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone