All Hours Release 'Everything In Between' Single From Debut LP
The Brisbane band's new single follows previous tracks 'Let Me Go' and 'Forever Meant Nothing' from their debut album.
Equal Vision Records, Velocity Records and All Hours have presented 'Everything In Between,' the latest single to be lifted from the Friday, November 6 release of Everything In Between, the debut album from the emerging Brisbane, Australia-based pop-punk band. A song that tells the story of being trapped in a toxic relationship built on lies and broken promises, 'Everything In Between' follows the fiery anthem 'Let Me Go' and 'Forever Meant Nothing,' a song about the bittersweet and fleeting relationships of youth.
The music video for 'Everything In Between' was directed by Stewart Whiteley and is now streaming on YouTube.
Helmed by Tom Denney, a platinum award-winning songwriter, musician and producer who has worked with the likes of Pierce The Veil, Issues, Wage War, Neck Deep and more, and Troy Brady (ex-Amity Affliction), Everything In Between is an energetic, emotional and unapologetically loud 10-track showcase from a band poised to make even greater waves within its scene.
'This record is a massive milestone for us, and the excitement of finally putting it out into the world is an incredible feeling,' the band says. 'We poured absolutely everything we had into making this record—every ounce of our energy, frustration, and passion is tracked into these songs. The wait is finally over, and we can't wait for everyone to finally hear it.'
About All Hours
All Hours are a five-piece pop-punk band from Brisbane, Australia. Since forming in 2017, the band has been steadily building momentum within the Australian alternative scene with its brand of passionate pop-punk that is heavily influenced by rock heavyweights such as Paramore, A Day to Remember, Blink-182, Silverstein and Sum 41.
In 2020, Alternative Press named them as one of ten 'Rising Australian Pop-Punk Bands You Need to Hear'. In 2021, the band released their third EP, Perspectives, which led to their signing with San Diego-based label Velocity Records. After a re-release of Perspectives alongside single 'Light,' All Hours spent much of 2023 and 2024 recording their debut album with producers Tom Denney (ex-A Day to Remember) and Troy Brady (ex-Amity Affliction). The result is Everything In Between, a 10-track LP that will be released via Equal Vision Records and Velocity Records in early November 2026.
Everything In Between Tracklist
The Last Dance
Let Me Go
Jumping Out Of Windows
Under The Surface
Forever Meant Nothing
Everything In Between
Passing Moments
Stranger
Open Your Eyes
Chapters
Photo Credit: Alex Nelson/Emerge Creative
Photo Credit: Alex Nelson/Emerge Creative
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