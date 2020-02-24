All Day I Dream Announces 2020 World Tour

All Day I Dream has announced an extensive summer tour for 2020, including two simultaneous residencies at Cova Santa in Ibiza and Scorpios in Mykonos.

Two of All Day I Dream's biggest hallmarks in recent years are its residencies on the Isles of Ibiza and Mykonos. Lee Burridge and his troupe of Dreamers reprise these oceanside appearances in 2020, taking over Mykonos' Scorpios club which will be hosting the daytime soirée six times over summer, while Ibiza's Cova Santa receives nine dates. London and Barcelona also comprise the tour's European leg.

It was nearly a decade ago on a Brooklyn rooftop when Lee Burridge conjured magic with All Day I Dream's first dance. The name has since become synonymous with a global house music movement, drawing tens of thousands each year into its intricately decorated spaces with spellbinding sonic curation. Now, All Day I Dream is prepared to continue its tradition of spreading joy and connectivity across the world with the announcement of its 2020 calendar. Over 29 dates have been announced, with more premiere destinations to be revealed soon.

All Day I Dream returns to a multitude of beloved North American cities through 2020, touching down in the urban jungles of San Francisco, Toronto, Miami, and of course, its birthplace of Brooklyn for day into night festivities. All Day I Dream also makes an anticipated return to Denver's Sculpture Park, a venue whose towering art pieces welcome the event's dreamlike aesthetic.

Los Angeles remains a prodigal home for All Day I Dream, having built up a dedicated community of dancers and house aficionados alike over the years who bring their shared passion to the floor each winter and spring. 2020 sees a new stage in this blossoming relationship with a debut at Pershing Square-one of the city's most central locations that offers striking views of the Angeleno skyline.

On the label end, All Day I Dream remains a hub for the finest in deep, melodic varieties of electronic music. In the past year, the label has housed stalwarts like Sébastien Léger, Roy Rosenfeld, and Tim Green while championing forward-thinking new acts like Double Touch, Bantwanas, and Amonita. Label boss Lee Burridge, along with longtime production partner Lost Desert, also released their first album Melt to the world in 2019 to great acclaim. Expect 2020 to be another year of ethereal releases carefully crafted by Lee's trusted friends and labelmates.

Lee Burridge on the announcement:

"All Day I Dream is going to be reuniting with many of the beautiful locations we've been fortunate enough to call home in recent years. The unique vibe at these parties continues to draw people towards it and that special feeling when you're lost in the music out on the dance floor, surrounded by friends and strangers alike, all smiling under blue skies is something that happens all the time and that we are really proud of. Afternoons filled with fun, laughter, dancing your ass off and meeting pretty amazing people is a place I want to spend a lot of time. Lucky for me I do and I hope everyone else that's joined us in the past will be back for some more this Summer. 2020 is a very special year for us and I see clearly our small part in making your's is special too".

All Day I Dream 2020 World Tour Dates:





January 24-Soho Gardens-Dubai, UAE

January 26-Omnia Bali-Bali, ID

February 9-fabric-London, UK

February 22-Avant Gardner-Brooklyn, NY

March 13-Encore Beach Club-Las Vegas, NV

March 20-The Beach Club at 1Hotel-Miami, FL

April 11-Soho Gardens-Dubai, UAE

April 12-Studio 338-London, UK

May 21-Cova Santa-Ibiza, ES

May 30-Sculpture Park-Denver, CO

June 4-Cova Santa-Ibiza, ES

June 7-The Brooklyn Mirage-Brooklyn, NY

June 11-Scorpios-Mykonos, GR

June 13-Pershing Square-Los Angeles, CA

June 18-Cova Santa-Ibiza, ES

June 19-Off Sonar-Barcelona, ES

June 20-Golden Gate Park-San Francisco, CA

June 25-Scorpios-Mykonos, GR

July 2-Cova Santa-Ibiza, ES

July 16-Cova Santa-Ibiza, ES

July 18-Fort York-Toronto, Canada

July 23-Scorpios-Mykonos, GR

July 30-Cova Santa-Ibiza, ES

August 6-Scorpios-Mykonos, GR

August 13-Cova Santa-Ibiza, ES

August 20-Scorpios-Mykonos, GR

September 10-Cova Santa-Ibiza, ES

September 17-Scorpios-Mykonos, GR

September 24-Cova Santa-Ibiza, ES

For More Info and Tickets to All Day I Dream's 2020 World Tour Visit:

https://www.alldayidream.com/





