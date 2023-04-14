Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Alix Page Unveils New EP 'Goose'

The five-song EP is the precursor to Alix’s debut North American headline tour.

Apr. 14, 2023  

Southern California's rising star Alix Page has unveiled her eagerly awaited second EP Goose, available now via AWAL / Better Days.

"Goose is the older, wiser sister to my debut EP Old News," says Page. "The one who's learned to laugh through life and sprint towards it. She's learned so much from being hurt and all it's done is make her more sentimental. "

Alix Page, 21, has penned her own coming of age journey. Just over a year since the release of Old News, her 2022 debut independent EP, Alix has evolved from the teenager who released her first song a week before the pandemic, to a global touring and widely recognized artist, working with a community she's long since looked up to (Marshall Vore, Andy Seltzer, Postcard Boy, Taylor Janzen, Cameron Hale, Brett Kramer) while supporting booming superstars like Gracie Abrams, Waxahatchee, and more across continents.

Goose proves to have the same relatability many found in her debut EP Old News, reflecting on formative friendships, growing up, and growing apart. Alix takes pride in bringing friends along on the journey with her, enlisting her close friends to collaborate on every aspect of the project including the recording process, visuals, and in some cases, as a source of genuine inspiration:

"I wrote [the focus track] 'Goose' about friends who inspire me and pull me out of my shell when I need it most. It came around a time I was feeling lost after moving to LA and finally started finding people who I felt like they really understood me. Spending time with those people just served as a reminder to who you are and what you're living for, and it's so important.

When I wrote it, I was playing it like it was going to be a lot heavier than it ended up; I brought it to Brett Kramer and he took it to a lighter, almost Country-feeling place that I absolutely loved. It really lifted the whole thing and turned it into something really fun which fits the song even better than I imagined."

Page has matured and refined her sound while also broadening her range of influences, citing inspiration from the likes of Alex G, Sheryl Crow, Mitski, Taylor Swift, and Bruce Springsteen. Her sentimentality shines through in her attention to detail, whether it's describing her hometown, recalling a tearful phone call with an ex, or mentioning LA neighborhoods and car models by name. Goose is hopeful, heartfelt, made with friends for friends, and tied up with a bow.

The five-song EP is the precursor to Alix's debut North American headline tour, The Hatchling Tour, with UK & EU headline dates to be announced this summer.

Credit: Dillon Matthew



Michael Major


