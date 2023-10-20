Alison Wonderland Drops New Single 'Wake Up' With Quix

Alison Wonderland drops “Wake Up,” her massive new single with longtime collaborator QUIX. The Australian hitmaker debuted the blistering track at her sold-out Red Rocks performance last Friday, October 13 — with the artwork taken directly from those Red Rocks visuals.

“Wake Up” is Alison Wonderland and QUIX at their most daring and most playfully sinister. Featuring a menacing cello opening, the track is a pounding, tension-filled goliath with all of the hallmarks of her best-loved work. Beats skitter and scatter in all directions, only to dissipate into a ghostly sea of synths, before building back up again into a hypnotic deep house banger. The timing of this release makes it a perfect late-night anthem come Halloween.

“Wake Up” follows the September release of “Fight or Flight,” a mind-melting collaboration with MEMBA that EDM.com declared “an exercise in sensory overload, enthralling us with immaculate production.” The pair debuted the track during her Electric Zoo set. It was Alison Wonderland's first release of the year, released on her own FMU Records, which she launched last December. Since, the label has also hosted releases from sumthin sumthin, Jon Casey x Dabow, Aliiias, SIPPY x Dani King, and The Duchess.

This year the electronic superstar has also performed at numerous festivals, including Lollapalooza in Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. Coming up, she'll be playing Salt Lake City's Get Freaky, Austin, Texas' Freaky Deaky, and Orlando's EDC. Get tickets HERE.

“Wake Up” is yet another milestone for one of electronic music's most acclaimed artists. Alison Wonderland has clocked upwards of 950 million combined global streams, headlined sold-out arenas around the globe, earned the honor of being the “Highest Female DJ Billing Ever at Coachella,” and was named Electronic Artist of the Year by Forbes in 2022. With “Wake Up,” the groundbreaking singer-songwriter-producer continues to raise the bar.

Alison Wonderland Upcoming Live Dates

October 27, 2023 — Get Freaky — Salt Lake City, UT

October 28, 2023 — Freaky Deaky — Austin, TX

November 10-12, 2023 — EDC Orlando — Orlando, FL

Photo Credit: Jared Tinetti