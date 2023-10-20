Alison Wonderland Drops New Single 'Wake Up' With Quix

The Australian hitmaker debuted the blistering track at her sold-out Red Rocks performance last Friday, October 13.

By: Oct. 20, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One Photo 1 Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One You've Never Heard
Music Review: Singer Sings A Sexy, Slinky, Slithery Single With Natalie Douglas' New Relea Photo 2 Natalie Douglas Fans Can TRUST Her New Single To Entertain
Cher Debuts First Christmas Album With Darlene Love, Stevie Wonder, Michael Bublé & More Photo 3 Cher Debuts Christmas Album With Darlene Love, Stevie Wonder & More
Video: Madonna Performs 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' From EVITA on New Tour Photo 4 Video: Madonna Performs 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' From EVITA on New Tour

Alison Wonderland Drops New Single 'Wake Up' With Quix

Alison Wonderland drops “Wake Up,” her massive new single with longtime collaborator QUIX. The Australian hitmaker debuted the blistering track at her sold-out Red Rocks performance last Friday, October 13 — with the artwork taken directly from those Red Rocks visuals.

“Wake Up” is Alison Wonderland and QUIX at their most daring and most playfully sinister. Featuring a menacing cello opening, the track is a pounding, tension-filled goliath with all of the hallmarks of her best-loved work. Beats skitter and scatter in all directions, only to dissipate into a ghostly sea of synths, before building back up again into a hypnotic deep house banger. The timing of this release makes it a perfect late-night anthem come Halloween.

“Wake Up” follows the September release of “Fight or Flight,” a mind-melting collaboration with MEMBA that EDM.com declared “an exercise in sensory overload, enthralling us with immaculate production.” The pair debuted the track during her Electric Zoo set. It was Alison Wonderland's first release of the year, released on her own FMU Records, which she launched last December. Since, the label has also hosted releases from sumthin sumthin, Jon Casey x Dabow, Aliiias, SIPPY x Dani King, and The Duchess.

This year the electronic superstar has also performed at numerous festivals, including Lollapalooza in Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. Coming up, she'll be playing Salt Lake City's Get Freaky, Austin, Texas' Freaky Deaky, and Orlando's EDC. Get tickets HERE.

“Wake Up” is yet another milestone for one of electronic music's most acclaimed artists. Alison Wonderland has clocked upwards of 950 million combined global streams, headlined sold-out arenas around the globe, earned the honor of being the “Highest Female DJ Billing Ever at Coachella,” and was named Electronic Artist of the Year by Forbes in 2022. With “Wake Up,” the groundbreaking singer-songwriter-producer continues to raise the bar.

Alison Wonderland Upcoming Live Dates

October 27, 2023 — Get Freaky — Salt Lake City, UT

October 28, 2023 — Freaky Deaky — Austin, TX

November 10-12, 2023 — EDC Orlando — Orlando, FL

Photo Credit: Jared Tinetti



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Brandy Announces New Holiday Album Christmas With Brandy Photo
Brandy Announces New Holiday Album 'Christmas With Brandy'

The project is the superstar's first since 2020’s critically acclaimed B7. Christmas with Brandy sees the genre-defining vocalist delivering classic covers and original holiday material that’s sure to be listened to for years to come. Pre-save the new album now!

2
Video: SKINNY LISTER Share Unto The Breach Video Photo
Video: SKINNY LISTER Share 'Unto The Breach' Video

As the official video for “Unto The Breach” shows, SKINNY LISTER are suited, booted, and ready to roll-out their brand new album to the masses tomorrow (20 Oct). Featuring all of the classic calling cards we’ve come to expect from the Skinnies, the video for “Unto The Breach” follows the band as they scale a disused industrial slag heap.

3
Blues Traveler to Release New Album Travelers Soul In October Photo
Blues Traveler to Release New Album 'Traveler's Soul' In October

The quintet, comprised of John Popper (vocals, harmonica), Chan Kinchla (guitar), Tad Kinchla (bass), Ben Wilson (keyboards) and Brendan Hill (drums), channel the same magic as always, but this time the group put their spin on R&B and soul staples straight out of the American Songbook, and it’s nothing short of spellbinding.

4
Cher Debuts Christmas Album With Darlene Love, Stevie Wonder & More Photo
Cher Debuts Christmas Album With Darlene Love, Stevie Wonder & More

Christmas, Cher’s first new studio album in five years, includes 13 songs - several holiday classics and four originals. It also has a star-studded list of musical besties including Darlene Love, Stevie Wonder, Michael Bublé, Cyndi Lauper and Tyga.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art' Video
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance Video
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HAMILTON
THE COTTAGE
Ticket Central DAPHNE
WICKED
HERE LIES LOVE