Alice Pisano Releases Nostalgic 'Seventeen' Video

Alice Pisano has released the video for her brand new single 'Seventeen'. The video premiered with Clash who said, "Alice Pisano returns with bittersweet single 'Seventeen'... Effervescent songwriting, her lilting voice carries a huge degree of emotion. It's tied to a drifting sense of nostalgia, as the pangs of youth recede."



Self-directed and edited by the Italian born, London-based singer-songwriter it reflects the story of the song which was inspired by the feelings unearthed while staying at her childhood home during lockdown and has been filmed in the bedroom where she lived her teenage years.



Regarding the video Alice says, "This video is 100% DIY: my mum filmed it on my phone and I put the footage together and edited it. I used an app to add a super 8 effect to try and capture the feeling of nostalgia I felt when writing the song. My old bedroom at my parents' house was the stage to all my teenage drama so it felt right to film the video there! The inspiration for this song came also from looking at old photos, so I included some of them in the footage."



Written by Alice and produced by Troy Miller (Emeli Sandé, Jamie Cullum), the soaring pop ballad builds from delicate silky vocals and acoustic guitar into a gleaming emotive chorus, incorporating moving harmonies and lush touches of electronics and strings. The lyrics explore feelings of regret for a long gone teenage love, and the awareness that the sweetest things are often those that are lost.



The single was released last week to great support from Spotify, featuring in the New Music Friday playlists of Italy, Greece and Israel while it is also receiving early radio spins from Amazing Radio.



'Seventeen' follows the release of the upbeat pop track 'Crush' at the beginning of 2021, which proved a streaming hit featuring in a number of high profile playlists including 10 New Music Friday playlists across the world on Spotify.



Alice released her debut EP Celebrate Life in 2018, which also became a huge streaming success. The title track was a tearaway hit achieving over 3.5 million streams on Spotify, charting in the iTunes Pop Chart and receiving great radio support from BBC Introducing alongside spins on the national Dutch Radio NPO Radio 2.



The new songs from Alice Pisano in 2021 prove the captivating diversity of the fast rising singer. Her intimate story telling and enchanting vocals lead the charge whether she's performing an emotive ballad or huge pop anthem and her success is sure to continue with more exciting releases to come this year.

Watch the video here: