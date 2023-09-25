Alice Pisano Releases New Single 'Back To Her'

Pisano released her EP ‘Shattered but Still Cool’ in February this year.

By: Sep. 25, 2023

Blessed with a uniquely warm and silky voice, Italian born, London based Alice Pisano is a rising star in the London pop scene, with a natural ability to write relatable, emotive songs that connect.

New single Back To Her is an uplifting, energetic synth bop. Written with Jez Ashurst (Little Mix, Maisie Peters, Tom Grennan) at Tileyard Studios in London, it’s about dating someone who is still not over their ex. Alice’s fiery, powerhouse vocals and extremely relatable lyrics make this track an instant mood booster.

Speaking on the track Alice says: “I’d been on a few dates with this guy who couldn’t stop talking about his ex, to the point where it became clear he was still not over her - which seems to be a pretty typical situation, so many of my friends have been through it too. It’s about realising you should probably walk away, though that can be hard especially if you’re starting to fall for them”.

Pisano released her EP ‘Shattered but Still Cool’ in February this year.

Accumulating a huge amount of Spotify editorial support, the singles from the EP made their way to Spotify's Global Fresh Finds playlist, 6 New Music Fridays, New Pop UK, as well as many more editorial playlists.

As well as garnering critical acclaim from online tastemakers including Earmilk, METAL and Atwood Magazine, "Boys Like You” was regularly played on BBC Radio Wales and Pisano was also interviewed live by H from Steps on his Friday Night show. ‘Ink’ entered the iTunes Pop Charts and was played on BBC Radio London by Jess Iszatt on BBC Introducing. With the EP Pisano hit a major milestone in her career, as three tracks from it were played on BBC Radio 1’s Future Pop Show. 

Pisano played two shows at The Great Escape Festival 2022 and was one of the first 50 artists to be announced. With shining global success, her debut single “Celebrate Life” garnered over four million Spotify streams alone.

Following her successful debut, Pisano had seven singles featured on 27 New Music Fridays, four singles in the iTunes Pop charts, reviews on Clash, Wonderland, over one million views on TikTok with her single “September”. Her single “Open Up” was featured as the lead soundtrack to the summer trailer of the British hit TV series Hollyoaks. Atwood Magazine included Pisano in their list of ‘Artists to Watch in 2023’. Needless to say, Alice Pisano is quickly establishing herself as one of the most exciting new artists on the pop scene.



