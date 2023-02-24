Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Alice Howe Releases New Single 'Somebody's New Love Now'

Alice Howe Releases New Single 'Somebody's New Love Now'

The album is due out on April 21st.

Feb. 24, 2023  

Los Angeles-based, Boston-bred, singer-songwriter Alice Howe has released "Somebody's New Lover Now," the second single from her forthcoming LP, Circumstance, due out on April 21st.

The song's accompanying video features in-studio footage of Howe and the band recording at FAME in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, where the album was made. "'Somebody's New Lover Now' came out of a phone call with my ex," she explains.

"It was months after I made the difficult decision to move on from the relationship, and the lyrics explore my conflicting feelings of jealousy, disbelief, sadness, and relief that he had finally done the same. But the uptempo musical arrangement, with its ringing electric guitars and Hammond B3 hooks, transformed this painful experience into an empowering, uplifting one," she adds. "I feel that every time I listen to the recording and each time I sing it."

"Somebody's New Lover Now" follows lead single and video "What About You," a track about a deep soul connection that goes way beyond the superficial, the hope that that person is out there, and a declaration that we don't deserve anything less.

Recorded in two sessions at the legendary FAME Studios in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, where the voices of icons like Aretha Franklin, Etta James, and Otis Redding once shook the walls, Circumstance channels their spirits with 11 stirring tracks that pull no punches diving into the vagaries of the heart and her own personal journey.

As an old soul inside a 30-something millennial, the golden-voiced Howe puts her stamp on Americana's venerable strands with 10 standout originals evoking both the classic singer-songwriters and the seminal music that once filled airwaves, roadhouses, and juke joints.

"There is so much history there, and I did feel like there was a certain amount of pressure to deliver and be a singer," Howe recalls of FAME Studios. "I'm in this room with Aretha Franklin and Etta James looking down on me, and it's like that Mona Lisa thing where the eyes follow you around the room and you're like: 'Hi, ladies!' Those are singers with a capital S."

Circumstance, produced and arranged by Howe's creative partner, Freebo, a veteran bass player and former Bonnie Raitt band member, displays her vocal prowess and introspective writing in abundance, mining both her heart and her musical tastes for a deep, personal journey across an Americana soundscape dotted with blues, folk, country, soul, and rock.

The album is a personal, soulful nod to her influences and the music she loves, all of it sung old-school without auto-tuning. In spirit, it draws from admired singers - Alison Krauss or the 1970s Laurel Canyon circle - but its soul is pure Alice Howe.

Circumstance is available for pre-order here. In April, Alice Howe will celebrate the album's release with a series of tour dates, see below for a full list of shows. Be sure to follow her at the links below for all the latest news and updates.

TOUR DATES- ALICE HOWE (WITH FREEBO)

April 12 - Parlor Room - Northampton, MA
April 13 - Argyle Brewing Co - Cambridge, NY
April 14 - Folkus Project - Syracuse, NY
April 15 - The Towne Crier - Beacon, NY
April 21 - Rockwood Music Hall Stage 3 - NYC*
April 23 - Kennett Flash - Kennett Square, PA
April 28 - The Burren - Somerville, MA*
May 2 - City Winery Nashville Lounge - Nashville, TN*
May 6 - McCabe's Guitar Shop - Santa Monica, CA*
May 10 - MM House Show - Eugene, OR
May 11 - McMenamin's White Eagle Saloon - Portland, OR
May 12 - Ballard Homestead - Seattle, WA
May 13 - Palindrome - Port Townsend, WA
* Full band



Nicky Youre Releases New Single Shut Me Up Photo
Nicky Youre Releases New Single 'Shut Me Up'
23-year-old indie-pop artist Nicky Youre has released his infectious new song “Shut Me Up.” The track, produced by Cirkut (Britney Spears, Sam Smith), arrives alongside an official video that finds Nicky detailing the steps to clear your head when nervous about making the first move in a relationship.
Hailey Kilgore Releases New Single Some Love Song Photo
Hailey Kilgore Releases New Single 'Some Love Song'
Desire and Devotion is flushed with nostalgic R&B and pop melodies and armed with vocal capabilities that have garnered Kilgore comparisons to the likes of Whitney Houston, Aailyah, and Alicia Keys. The EP is spearheaded by Kilgore and world-renowned producer, Adam Blackstone (Nicki Minaj, Janet Jackson).
VIDEO: Disney+ Releases PROM PACT Trailer Photo
VIDEO: Disney+ Releases PROM PACT Trailer
Disney Channel and Disney+ revealed  the trailer and key art for Disney Branded Television’s 'Prom Pact.' The Disney Original Movie stars Peyton Elizabeth Lee ('Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.'), Milo Manheim (Disney's 'ZOMBIES' franchise) and newcomer Blake Draper. Watch the new video trailer now!
Galo Returns to DND Recs With 2-Track EP Get You Some Photo
Galo Returns to DND Recs With 2-Track EP Get You Some
The 2-track collection serves as Galo’s solo debut on Do Not Duplicate Recordings, returning to BIJOU’s prolific imprint following the release of his disco-doused treat, ‘Tonight’ - featured on DND Recs September-released ‘Unlocked Compilation Vol. 8’.

From This Author - Michael Major


Sparky Deathcap Unveils Sped up Version of Recent Viral Hit 'September'Sparky Deathcap Unveils Sped up Version of Recent Viral Hit 'September'
February 24, 2023

Sparky Deathcap, the solo project of Los Campesinos! multi-instrumentalist Rob Taylor, has seen his track achieve surprising viral success 10 years since it was first uploaded to Bandcamp, currently sitting at 6.3 million worldwide streams, 350k+ creations on TikTok and 20 million reel plays on Instagram to date.
Russ Millions Releases Mixtape 'One of a Kin' & New Single 'Dancer'Russ Millions Releases Mixtape 'One of a Kin' & New Single 'Dancer'
February 24, 2023

‘One of a Kind’ is a diverse and, wide-ranging release which features previously released singles including ‘Detty’, ‘BABA’, ‘6:30’, ‘Pisces’ and ‘6am in Dubai’ and  features collaborations from some of the scenes’ biggest names including Krept & Konan, French The Kid, Ms Banks, Ivorian Doll, TeeZandos, French Montana, Dream Doll and more.
DDG Releases New Song 'Way Too Petty'DDG Releases New Song 'Way Too Petty'
February 24, 2023

Rather than stick to the script, compromise, or follow, DDG has confidently and charismatically blazed his own trail through hip-hop and business.  Hailing from Pontiac, MI, he has quietly asserted himself as a multiplatinum music artist, and trendsetting entrepreneur.
Sam Fischer and Amy Shark Release New Track 'High on You'Sam Fischer and Amy Shark Release New Track 'High on You'
February 24, 2023

Acoustic guitars form the gentle underbelly of the track, which celebrates finding joy in relationships during turbulent times. Ethereal vocal harmonies between Sam and Amy are the star attraction and the song bolsters Sam’s momentum as an artist to watch for the year ahead.
LISTEN: Reneé Rapp Drops Deluxe 'Everything to Everyone' EPLISTEN: Reneé Rapp Drops Deluxe 'Everything to Everyone' EP
February 24, 2023

Ahead of filming the Mean Girls movie musical, Reneé Rapp has dropped the deluxe edition of her 'Everything to Everyone' EP. The new EP features the single 'Bruises,' which Rapp previously performed at concerts before its release. An extended version of the EP's title track was also included.
share