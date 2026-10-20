Alice Bag and Kid Congo Powers Release ELLIPSIS Single

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Alice Bag, co-founder of 1st wave L.A. punk band The Bags, and Kid Congo Powers, of The Gun Club, The Cramps, and Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, emerged from the raw, volatile underbelly of the late-1970s Hollywood punk movement. As queer Chicano artists who helped shape that foundational scene, their backgrounds deeply inform the political edge of new single 'Ellipsis,' released today via In The Red Records. With midterm elections coming up soon, the new song is a call to action to do everything in their power to change the current trajectory.

Directly tackling disillusionment with the status quo, 'Ellipsis' calls out the hollow promise of the American Dream. Despite the tension and fear that come with turbulent times the song pivots toward empowerment and solidarity, emphasizing the shared responsibility for what is to come. An ellipsis represents a pause, a trailing thought, or missing words—something left unfinished. By describing themselves as an ellipsis the songwriters position themselves and their community right in the middle of history. The future isn't a fixed destiny; it is unwritten, active, and hanging in the balance. 'Ellipsis' reminds the listener that systemic change relies on collective action rather than solitary hope.

Photo Credit: Fredrik Nielsen







Photo Credit: Fredrik Nielsen

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 11 Days 11 Hrs 53 Min 34 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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