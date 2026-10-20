Alice Bag and Kid Congo Powers Release ELLIPSIS Single
The punk icons unite under the Juanita & Juan moniker to share their message through music.
Alice Bag, co-founder of 1st wave L.A. punk band The Bags, and Kid Congo Powers, of The Gun Club, The Cramps, and Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, emerged from the raw, volatile underbelly of the late-1970s Hollywood punk movement. As queer Chicano artists who helped shape that foundational scene, their backgrounds deeply inform the political edge of new single 'Ellipsis,' released today via In The Red Records. With midterm elections coming up soon, the new song is a call to action to do everything in their power to change the current trajectory.
Directly tackling disillusionment with the status quo, 'Ellipsis' calls out the hollow promise of the American Dream. Despite the tension and fear that come with turbulent times the song pivots toward empowerment and solidarity, emphasizing the shared responsibility for what is to come. An ellipsis represents a pause, a trailing thought, or missing words—something left unfinished. By describing themselves as an ellipsis the songwriters position themselves and their community right in the middle of history. The future isn't a fixed destiny; it is unwritten, active, and hanging in the balance. 'Ellipsis' reminds the listener that systemic change relies on collective action rather than solitary hope.
Photo Credit: Fredrik Nielsen
Photo Credit: Fredrik Nielsen
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