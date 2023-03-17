Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Ali Gatie Drops New Ballad 'Seasonal Love'

“All Comes Back To You” is his second release of 2023.

Mar. 17, 2023  

Multi-Platinum artist Ali Gatie returns with new track "Seasonal Love," a tender ballad about the fleeting nature of love. Soulful and serenading, the crooner's piano-driven tearjerker sparkles with sincerity and emotion. It follows his recent, equally affecting single "All Comes Back To You" as his second release of 2023.

"Can you blame me for falling in love? I was empty and you filled me up," Gatie sings over a gentle piano arrangement and a punctuating beat. "If you left me, then who'd pick me up? I'm not falling apart, I'm just falling in love." It's impossible not to get swept up in the deeply vulnerable lyrics and heartfelt delivery.

"Seasonal love brings temporary happiness that we mistakenly believe to be a long lasting, forever thing," Gatie says of his new single. "When the season comes to an end, the relationship meets its inevitable demise, along with our hopes and aspirations, leaving us to desperately understand why. We are left with unanswered questions and expectations that have no clear resolution."

"We can't go back to the season or try to salvage what once was, instead we must move on, and mourn the love we lost," he adds. "The season's purpose is to nurture you, bring you back to life, and fill the gaps that can only be remedied by love. What makes it difficult for us to let go of seasonal love is the unclear nature in the way they dissolve. We just have to hold onto the lessons they taught us, the love and the memories they provided."

Arriving on the heels of "All Comes Back to You," "Seasonal Love" is Gatie's second single since dropping his WHO HURT YOU? DELUXE LP - a souped-up iteration of his acclaimed album that included the moody kiss-off "Selfish" and minimalist cyberlove ballad "Innocent," both of which he previously teased on TikTok. There's also the sweet acoustic number "If I Fall in Love," recorded over two years ago, finally given a proper release.

With a knack for fusing R&B and pop, Gatie has quickly become one of music's most incisive singer-songwriters. His songs have garnered more than 4.4 billion global streams and he boasts more than 3.1 million TikTok followers. The crooner has also surpassed the 1 billion-view mark on YouTube and recently headlined the inaugural Wireless Festival in Abu Dhabi. Alongside his solo successes, he has also collaborated with artists like Ty Dolla $ign, Alessia Cara, Tate McCrae, Marshmello, and MAX.

With "Seasonal Love," Gatie showcases his vocal prowess while delivering a gentle reminder that deep emotions should be savored-before they're gone.

Watch the new music video here:

Credit: Osama Hassan



