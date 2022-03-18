Alexx Bean Shares Acoustic Version of Single 'Misery'

Upcoming DIY artist Alexx Bean has shared the acoustic version of his latest single "Misery." The remix of the single features a stripped back video that was recorded at Astro Studios on Atlanta's Studio Row. Fans can check out the video for "Misery (Acoustic)" below.

Alexx previously released the original single for "Misery." The track fuses well-loved pop punk themes with infectious EDM rhythms, complete with the infectious vocal hooks that have begun to put Alexx on the map. On the single Alexx shares, "This song combines EDM vocal chops and Pop Punk vocals over trap beats and electric guitars, creating a fresh take on the classic late 90's/early 00's style.

Inspired by unapologetic pop-punk and heart-on-sleeve emo rap, Gen Z rockstar Alexx Bean dishes out cathartic anthems for an anxious youth in the age of COVID and unending political turmoil. Along with his contemporaries such as Jxdn, Lil Huddy, KennyHoopla, Maggie Lindemann, and others, Alexx Bean ushers in a new golden era of alternative rock. From his hometown of Atlanta to the bustling streets of New York City and back, Alexx Bean redefines what it means to be a rockstar and invites you to join him on his journey.

Watch the nw acoustic music video here: