Alexx Bean Releases Acoustic Version of 'H0P3 I DI3 YNG'

Upcoming pop-punk artist Alexx Bean has shared an acoustic version of his anthemic single "H0P3 I DI3 YNG."

Accompanied by an intimate video recorded at NYU Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music in Brooklyn, New York, the acoustic tracks pulls glimpses of hope and heart-on-your-sleeve naivety out of the originally angsty single. Inspired by acts like Box Car Racer, "H0P3 I DI3 YNG" (Acoustic) closely resembles Bean's original demo for the track, which has also been shared today. Fans can stream "H0P3 I DI3 YNG" (Acoustic) now.

The original version of "H0P3 I DI3 YNG" is produced by Midi Jones - who recently worked with TikToker Xowie Jones and emo-rapper Jutes (Capital Records). The track juxtaposes dreams for the future with reality, lashing out with an angsty yelp engulfed by deep 808 tones and roaring electric guitars, resulting in a new alt rock anthem.

The song is mastered by Chris Gehringer (Machine Gun Kelly, Avril Lavinge) and is available as an Apple Digital Master on Apple Music.

"H0P3 I DI3 YNG" follows Alexx's previous singles "Misery" and "Castles," which has gained the attention of Hot Topic, Ones To Watch, All Punked Up, Chours.fm, and other notable outlets.

Inspired by unapologetic pop-punk and heart-on-sleeve emo rap, Gen Z rockstar Alexx Bean dishes out cathartic anthems for an anxious youth in the age of COVID and unending political turmoil.

Along with his contemporaries such as Jxdn, Lil Huddy, KennyHoopla, Maggie Lindemann, and others, Alexx Bean ushers in a new golden era of alternative rock. From his hometown of Atlanta to the bustling streets of New York City and back, Alexx Bean redefines what it means to be a rockstar and invites you to join him on his journey.

Watch the new music video here: