Alex Mazzucchelli Announces Headlining Album Release Performance With Special Guests Marri Barbieri & Jackie Nese

Today, Alex Mazzucchelli has announced her debut live performance at Mercury Lounge with special guests Marri Barbieri and Jackie Nese on May 28th kicking off at 9:00pm EST. The performance is Mazzucchelli's first headlining show in New York City and will for the first time share live performances of songs from her debut album, Rise.

Prior to her debut album release, Mazzucchelli was known throughout the film and television world for roles on the Hallmark Channel, NBC Primetime, feature and indie films, and most recently her own self written and produced project, "People You Know", which just premiered. Alongside her blossoming film and television career, Alex's love for music never faded. Having spent all of 2020 and 2021 in the studio recording her first solo EP, Mazzucchelli's debut performance is one her acting, movie, and music fans won't want to miss.

"I am so excited for my fans to finally hear my full album live on stage," says Alex Mazzucchelli.

"I have been working on this project for the past few years, and now the timing couldn't be more perfect for a fresh and revitalized rebirth of my work. I feel that this album is a testament to my evolution not only as an artist but also as woman, calling on my past experiences from the last decade as the influence to my sound. I'm super proud of what was created. I work with the most talented musicians."

Alongside Mazzucchelli's anticipated performance, fans will also get to see Marri Barbieri and Jackie Nese grace the stage. Marri Barbieri, an emerging artist from Switzerland who released her debut single "Idea of You'' with Nis Singh will perform not only her new single but unreleased material due towards the summer and fall of this year.

Additionally, fans will see Jackie Nese grace the stage, a rising artist out of New Jersey who will share with fans live renditions of her records such as "Trust Issues", "Broken Light", "Roses" and more.