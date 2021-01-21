Alex Frew Releases 'Something To Hold On To'

Rising pop artist Alex Frew has returned with a striking new release, "Something To Hold On To." PRESS HERE to listen and see below to watch the visualizer.

Highlighting Frew's candid and unflinching brand of storytelling, "Something To Hold On To" narrates from the perspective of a vice latching onto an individual who needs it most. "This is a view point that I have always wanted to explore in my songwriting," Alex Frew says. 'It's asking: "If my addictions had the ability to speak, what would they say?' This song is a way in which I can navigate that perspective."

Like the previous two tracks released from his forthcoming debut EP - "Get Out Alive" and "Antisocial Love Song" - "Something To Hold On To" grapples with the depression and anxiety that accompanies the transformation from young adulthood into adulthood. Because Alex Frew has always approached music as a coping skill to help navigate his way through life, his songs are incredibly personal and surprisingly mature. Documenting his experience with growth, change, self-discovery, confusion, unrest and dread by using honest and genuine emotions felt from within rather than looking back from a distance. Frew writes with an undeniable urgency, fueled by dark, dreamy production and slick, intoxicating hooks that propel the pure sonic distillation of adolescence in all its mixed-up, bittersweet beauty. The artist also recently released a mesmerizing cover of Phil Collins' "In The Air Tonight" that appeared on the popular YouTube channel - Cover Nation.

The young artist's music has already pulled in impressive support globally. BBC Bristol and BBC Guernsey have proudly interviewed Alex Frew, and the UK's Mahogany Sessions released a live performance visual of Frew's second single, "Antisocial Love Song" - watch here.

Born and raised in Toronto, Canada Alex Frew gravitated towards music as an emotional outlet from an early age. He began playing piano at six, picked up the guitar at nine, and by the time he was fifteen, he was writing songs full of honest emotion. At a time when most of his classmates were focused on hockey tryouts and university applications, Frew was hard at work in writing sessions all over the city, crafting tracks with the likes of Lowell and Dragonette's Joel Stouffer, who would become a steady collaborator and close confidante over the years. "In the studio, we were always trying to find ways to capture the swirl of emotion that comes with that tragic feeling of being a teenager. We wanted to create something that could lift you up just as easily as it could bring you down."

Watch here:

Photo Credit: Lee Zavitz