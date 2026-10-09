Alessi Rose Releases Heartbreak Breakup Single "Fun"

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Rising pop singer/songwriter Alessi Rose has released the breakup song 'Fun.' Over a breezy synth line that contrasts with the track's title, Alessi digs deep across the song, bringing her heartache to a scale she has displayed on the massive festival stages she played all summer long.

'Fun' finds Alessi exploring the other side of the romantic yearning she has often expressed across her catalog of sensitive pop. The track's palette stays soaring, full of glittering production courtesy of frequent collaborator Josh Scarbrow (Arlo Parks, Olivia Dean), while Alessi sings of the insecurities and pain that remain after a relationship disintegrates. 'You were a stable room in a crumbling house,' she sings. 'Now everything around me has turned to dust.' She looks back, hurt, at all the reassurances she once received and musters a pointed question: 'When did I stop being fun to you?'

Says Alessi, ''Fun' is about the anger and frustration and regret that comes from letting someone know you intimately and intensely, only to become strangers again when it goes bad. it's the way in which your own view of yourself becomes distorted when all of your flaws and misgivings that you displayed to that person unabashedly then become the very thing that drives them away.'

The new track follows 'Dependent,' shared in July and also produced and co-written by Scarbrow, which detailed the toxicity of a doomed relationship. Before that came 'Skin,' which unveiled Alessi's bold new direction using bursting, rock-inflected pop to capture the pain and confusion of losing yourself while trying to please the people around you. Clash called 'Skin' one of her 'most potent' songs to date and described it as a 'personal exorcism.'

After a 2025 that saw her playing arenas and stadiums on both the North American leg of Tate McRae's Miss Possessive Tour and the European run of Dua Lipa's Radical Optimism Tour, Alessi entered this year landing on BBC Radio 1's Sound of 2026 Longlist, Shazam's Fast Forward 2026 Artists, and Vevo DSCVR's Artists to Watch 2026, where she sat for an interview and gave live renditions of her singles 'oh my' and 'First Original Thought.' She was also named to the DIY Mag Class of 2026 in a feature which noted that following an impressive run of 'witty and candid indie-pop bangers [Alessi is] writing the upbeat anthems that will take her career to the next level.'

Voyeur (Deluxe) captured that transition in real time, adding three 'big, melodramatic pop songs,' as Alessi put it, to her breakout EP's original tracklist. 'First Original Thought' was one of those newcomers — a disco-leaning takedown penned by Alessi, GRAMMY Award winner Blake Slatkin (Charli xcx, Tate McRae), and Amy Allen (the 2025 recipient of the GRAMMY Award for Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical). Upon release, the single drew raves from Rolling Stone UK, who stated that the electrifying track should 'push her further towards becoming a household name.'

Made with producers including Sam De Jong (Gracie Abrams, Lennon Stella), John Hill (Cage the Elephant, Carly Rae Jepsen), Sammy Witte (SZA, Halsey), and Couros (Dora Jar, Saya Gray), Voyeur revealed Alessi's talent for turning her messiest feelings into stadium-sized anthems. With its collision of melodies and sharp lyrics, the EP launched tracks including 'Same Mouth,' 'Everything Anything,' 'That Could Be Me,' and 'Dumb Girl.' The EP also earned praise from NPR's All Songs Considered, which included it on a best new albums roundup, and from DIY, which stated 'Alessi Rose has firmly secured her status as pop's hottest new It-girl.' Voyeur also earned Alessi the cover of NME, which proclaimed that 'pop's most brutally honest newcomer is on an unstoppable rise.'

This summer, Alessi undertook a UK/EU festival slate that included Latitude, Lollapalooza Berlin, Pukkelpop, and more, plus concerts opening for Lewis Capaldi at BST Hyde Park in July and Lorde at Edinburgh's Highland Showgrounds in August. Billboard has called her live show 'superstar-cementing.'

Photo Credit: Sam Finelli



Photo Credit: Sam Finelli

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