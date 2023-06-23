Albert Hammond Jr Drops New Solo Album 'Melodies on Hiatus'

The album is out today via Red Bull Records.

By: Jun. 23, 2023

Melodies On Hiatus, the highly-anticipated new solo album from Albert Hammond Jr—globally renowned guitarist, singer-songwriter and founding member of the Grammy Award-winning band The Strokes—is out today via Red Bull Records.

“I’m going through changes and these songs reflect behaviors and moments of mine that—as time has gone on—have taken shape and become universal,” Hammond Jr explains.

“I get asked about the meaning or big picture of this album, but it’s just that writing songs and creating is who I am and feels like why I exist. My goal is to have my music be part of someone’s life, part of their fabric, and this feels like the best collection of music I’ve made and my best attempt at achieving that.”

Additionally, Hammond Jr unveils the video for “One Chance” today. Directed by Angela Ricciardi and Silken Weinberg, the new video is the next in a series of episodic videos following “Memo of Hate,” “100-99” featuring GoldLink and “Old Man.”

Hammond Jr will embark on the On Hiatus Tour this fall with multiple sold-out stops in New York and Los Angeles and support from Rainsford—see full routing below and get tickets here.

With contributions from GoldLink, Steve Stevens (Billy Idol), Matt Helders (Arctic Monkeys) and Rainsford, Melodies on Hiatus features production by Gus Oberg and was co-written remotely with Simon Wilcox, mixed by Tony Hoffer (Beck, Air, M83, Metric, Chromeo) and mastered by Dave Cooley (Paramore, Spoon, Tame Impala, Jimmy Eat World). 

With over 185 million lifetime streams, Albert Hammond Jr has released four solo albums including Yours to Keep (2006), ¿Cómo Te Llama? (2008), Momentary Masters (2015) and Francis Trouble (2018). His critically acclaimed work has been praised by outlets including NPR, Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, Stereogum and many others. He's also performed on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and at a host of major festivals including Lollapalooza, Governors Ball, Primavera Sound and more.

ALBERT HAMMOND JR LIVE

September 14—New York, NY—Racket*
September 15—Brooklyn, NY—Music Hall of Williamsburg (SOLD OUT)*
September 16—Windham, NY—Cave Mountain Festival
September 20—San Francisco, CA—Bimbo's 365 Club*
September 21—Los Angeles, CA—El Rey Theatre (SOLD OUT)*
September 22—Los Angeles, CA—El Rey Theatre (SOLD OUT)*
September 23—Los Angeles, CA—Lodge Room (SOLD OUT)*
September 25—Santa Ana, CA—The Observatory*
* with Rainsford

Photo credit: Scottie Cameron



