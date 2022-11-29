Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Alan Walker Releases Final Single of the Year 'Ritual'

Alan Walker Releases Final Single of the Year 'Ritual'

An extension of his two-part ‘Walkerverse’ album, ‘Ritual’ is the final song of the year for the famed producer.

Nov. 29, 2022  

A firm fan-favourite throughout his Walkerverse tour, Alan Walker has released a bonus track in the form of 'Ritual'. An extension of his two-part 'Walkerverse' album, 'Ritual' is the final song of the year for the famed producer.

Featuring powerful female vocals, 'Ritual' rousing rhythm and moving mantra lends to the track's uplifting nature and has already fast become another crowd pleaser during his run of shows.

As the year draws to a close, Alan is also preparing to wrap up his Walkerverse tour, with just one more week and a handful of shows left to play. The stacked tour has seen Walker sell out some of Europe and North America's most revered venues - from O2 Academy Brixton to Hollywood Palladium, Los Angeles.

Offering a chance to experience the Walkerverse through both his musical and live productions this year, this is just the beginning as Alan gets ready to take fans further inside his realm next year.

Listen to the new single here:



The Comancheros Release New Album Memphis to Mexico Photo
The Comancheros Release New Album 'Memphis to Mexico'
The Comancheros have entranced fans far and wide with their self-described 'Utter Dionysian chaos.' Notably, the three-piece comprised of lead singer Tanner Jones, drummer Michael 'Bobcat' Cook, and bassist/vocalist Jon 'Deere' Green, made their first appearance at Nashville's infamous Whiskey Jam in September 2022.
Boy & Bear Share Special Acoustic Version of New Single Just To Be Kind Photo
Boy & Bear Share Special Acoustic Version of New Single 'Just To Be Kind'
The band’s second step in a new chapter, “Just to Be Kind” receives an even more intimate treatment for listeners, showcasing the croon of Dave Hosking’s vocals amid a soft guitar and piano-led backing from the band. The original single continued a jubilant return to music for Boy & Bear in 2022, first marked by February single “State of Flight.”
VIVIAN GREEN Releases New Holiday EP SPREAD THE LOVE Photo
VIVIAN GREEN Releases New Holiday EP 'SPREAD THE LOVE'
The SRG/ILS Group in partnership with Make Noise Recordings proudly presents VIVIAN GREEN's Holiday EP, 'SPREAD THE LOVE', globally available now on all streaming platforms. 'Spread The Love' is inspired by the BET Networks film, 'Holiday Hideaway', airing on BET+ and other BET properties.
Omnivore Recordings Announce First-Ever Collection of Howdy Glenn Photo
Omnivore Recordings Announce First-Ever Collection of Howdy Glenn
The 23-track collection was produced for release by Grammy® nominee Scott B. Bomar (The Bakersfield Sound) and Grammy® winner Cheryl Pawelski (Hank Williams – The Garden Spot Programs, 1950). With Restoration and Mastering by Grammy® winner Michael Graves, the packaging contains photos, ephemera, and new liner notes.

From This Author - Michael Major


Heavy & Western Band The Comancheros Storm Scene with New Album 'Memphis to Mexico'Heavy & Western Band The Comancheros Storm Scene with New Album 'Memphis to Mexico'
November 28, 2022

The Comancheros have entranced fans far and wide with their self-described 'Utter Dionysian chaos.' Notably, the three-piece comprised of lead singer Tanner Jones, drummer Michael 'Bobcat' Cook, and bassist/vocalist Jon 'Deere' Green, made their first appearance at Nashville's infamous Whiskey Jam in September 2022.
Disney Television Discovers: Talent Showcase Actors RevealedDisney Television Discovers: Talent Showcase Actors Revealed
November 28, 2022

In its 21st year, ABC Entertainment Talent and Casting is excited to present emerging talent from coast to coast with 2022’s Disney Television Discovers: Talent Showcase. As a part of their continued commitment to creating opportunities for rising artists to be discovered, nurtured and celebrated.
Photo: First COCAINE BEAR Film Poster RevealedPhoto: First COCAINE BEAR Film Poster Revealed
November 28, 2022

Cocaine Bear stars Keri Russell (The Americans), Emmy winner Margo Martindale (The Americans), Emmy winner Ray Liotta (The Many Saints of Newark), Alden Ehrenreich (Solo: A Star Wars Story), O’Shea Jackson Jr. (Straight Outta Compton), Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Modern Family), and more. Check out the new photo now!
Boy & Bear Share Special Acoustic Version of New Single 'Just To Be Kind'Boy & Bear Share Special Acoustic Version of New Single 'Just To Be Kind'
November 28, 2022

The band’s second step in a new chapter, “Just to Be Kind” receives an even more intimate treatment for listeners, showcasing the croon of Dave Hosking’s vocals amid a soft guitar and piano-led backing from the band. The original single continued a jubilant return to music for Boy & Bear in 2022, first marked by February single “State of Flight.”
Photo: New KNOCK AT THE CABIN Poster ReleasedPhoto: New KNOCK AT THE CABIN Poster Released
November 28, 2022

From visionary filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan, Knock at the Cabin stars Dave Bautista (Dune, Guardians of the Galaxy franchise), Tony award and Emmy nominee Jonathan Groff (Hamilton, Mindhunter), Ben Aldridge (Pennyworth, Fleabag), BAFTA nominee Nikki Amuka-Bird (Persuasion, Old), newcomer Kristen Cui, and more. Check out the new photo poster!
share