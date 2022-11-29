Alan Walker Releases Final Single of the Year 'Ritual'

A firm fan-favourite throughout his Walkerverse tour, Alan Walker has released a bonus track in the form of 'Ritual'. An extension of his two-part 'Walkerverse' album, 'Ritual' is the final song of the year for the famed producer.

Featuring powerful female vocals, 'Ritual' rousing rhythm and moving mantra lends to the track's uplifting nature and has already fast become another crowd pleaser during his run of shows.

As the year draws to a close, Alan is also preparing to wrap up his Walkerverse tour, with just one more week and a handful of shows left to play. The stacked tour has seen Walker sell out some of Europe and North America's most revered venues - from O2 Academy Brixton to Hollywood Palladium, Los Angeles.

Offering a chance to experience the Walkerverse through both his musical and live productions this year, this is just the beginning as Alan gets ready to take fans further inside his realm next year.

