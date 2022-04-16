Ainsley Costello Debuts Music Video for 'Little Sister'

Ainsley Costello brings her sensational single "Little Sister" to life in her new music video, which was released on April 15th.

Partnered with Jason Johnston of Fifty Oars motion Pictures Co. no detail is left unchecked. Costello utilizes a variety of shots of her singing and playing guitar on her bed, glancing over at a flatscreen television that has her sister on it, back to the camera. We also see shots of Ainsley singing along to her song, switching between striking red and sleek black outfits. These two colors are cleverly able to convey her mixed feelings about her older sister; she loves her, but she also hates feeling like she's always stuck in her shadow, chasing an ideal that isn't her.

From the colors chosen throughout the video to the B-Roll footage between verses and choruses every shot is chosen perfectly and with a purpose. Costello cleverly sneaks in a quick shot of Taylor Swift guitar picks (someone she has always been likened to), just another example of how you can be living in someone else's shadow. First frame to last frame this song re-enforces the challenges of breaking out of a "big sister's" shadow.

In a world dominated by overnight internet sensations and one-hit-wonders, emerging star Ainsley Costello has her eyes set on creating a legacy that stands the test of time. Delicately delivered yet powerfully profound, Costello's heartfelt and personal approach to lyricism translates into a seraphic, easily digestible, and heartwarming listening experience.

At a very young age, Ainsley began performing live shows with a full band of adult professional-level musicians. She could regularly hold down a 3-hour cover set at just 14 and turned heads when you heard this tiny blonde girl sing "Folsom Prison Blues". Prior to COVID, Ainsley had already performed over 130 shows in 10 states. Notable performances included shows at NAMM in 2019 and 2020, and Americana Fest 2019. She was also involved with both "The Voice" and "American Idol" when she was just 13. At 14, Ainsley became one of Breedlove Guitars youngest endorsed artists and has also since been endorsed by Mackie Sound by Loud Audio.

At only 15, the Seattle native (now based in Nashville) released a strikingly diverse debut album titled 'You Know I Am' - on the surface, a collection of country pop songs, but dig deeper and you'll unravel a multitude of diverse musical influences and lyrics that speak to the insecurities of today's teen girls. In February 2020, Ainsley and her family relocated to Nashville just as the world and the music industry shut down. But throughout quarantine, Ainsley used her time to write new material and connect with dozens of Nashville "row writers" to hone and perfect her craft. Creating a body of work that speaks volumes for her young age, Ainsley already has a catalog of over 150 unreleased songs. In 2021 Ainsley released a song each month, the equivalent of her second studio album.

Stream the track here: https://hypeddit.com/ainsleycostello/littlesister

Watch the music video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-YMChchuTOo