Against Me! Cancel May North American Co-Headline Tour With Baroness

Acclaimed American rock band Against Me! are canceling its May 2020 North American co-headline tour with prog-metal giants Baroness which was originally scheduled from Friday, May 1 - Saturday, May 30. The run was to visit parts of the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, American and Canadian west coast, Southwest and East Coast of the U.S. and feature support from Destroy Boys and Drug Church on select dates. Ticket refunds for all dates can be obtained at point of purchase. Frontwoman Laura Jane Grace shared the following statement:

"I hope that it's apparent that this is absolutely not at all what any of us want, and if

we had any real choice in the matter we would for sure be out on the road this

May. But given the current worldwide situation, we have no other choice

but to cancel this amazing tour that we have all been looking forward

to since its conception. My definite hope is that this tour does still

happen at some point in the future when able. Until then,

everyone please stay safe, sane and healthy!"

Against Me! are currently working on the highly anticipated follow-up to its critically acclaimed 2016 album, Shape Shift With Me. Information and details on the new album will be revealed throughout 2020.





Related Articles View More Music Stories