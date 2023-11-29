Afterlife Announces 2024 Latin America Tour

The tour concludes in Mexico, stopping in Guadalajara on the 17th of May at Explanada Estadio Akron.

By: Nov. 29, 2023



This tour marks a pivotal moment, epitomizing the series' dedication to innovation, creativity, and the fusion of auditory and sensory encounters.

On the 3rd of February, Afterlife makes its much anticipated return to Medellín, Colombia at Estadio Cincuentenario and then debuts in Lima, Peru at Costa 21 on the 10th of February. The odyssey then proceeds to São Paulo, Brazil on the 24th of February at Autódromo de Interlagos and Buenos Aires, Argentina on the 9th of March at Punta Carrasco.

The tour concludes in Mexico, stopping in Guadalajara on the 17th of May at Explanada Estadio Akron as well as Mexico City on the 25th of May at Autódromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

Elevating minds through state-of-the-art technologies and encapsulating experiences, Afterlife will continue to captivate attendees in 2024, and the voyage will not end there.



