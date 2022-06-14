Aeon Station (Feat Kevin, Jerry and Greg of the Wrens) Announces Summer 2022 Tour Dates

Following their triumphant live debut at NYC's TV Eye in March 2022 and explosive shows at SXSW before Kevin Whelan injured his knee during a performance, Sub Pop recording artists AEON STATION are announcing a round of live shows this Summer.

Their live performance as hailed by The Aquarian "created magic... It was like a sporting event where deep in your bones you knew your favorite team or athlete was not just going to win, but achieve something extraordinary."

Kicking off July 9th at Chicago's Square Roots Festival where they are sharing the stage with friends Guided By Voices, they will be performing more shows in August and September on the coasts.

"After all the complexities and time that was stolen from all of us because of COVID, it is a privilege to get out there and do shows, connect with friends, and play new songs live," says Whelan excitedly.

Surprising an unsuspecting public last Summer with the news of Aeon Station's debut release (this was the first new music from any of The Wrens since 2003's critically adored album Meadowlands), Observatory's (released in December 2021) effect was immediate and overwhelmingly positive.

Pitchfork lauded, "Whelan's instincts are exquisite. His melodies are sweet, but never overstated. His songs rise and swell, but it's never too much, always just enough." Referencing The Wrens' long-awaited follow up, SPIN proclaimed, "Though this isn't a Wrens album, which is what many of their extremely patient fans had hoped for, it's certainly a great consolation prize."

Calling the album "arresting," Wall Street Journal contributes their praise, "The album's essential idea, embodied in both the words and Mr. Whelan's gesture to form this band and get his songs out there, is that endurance matters above all."

Joined by his Wrens bandmates drummer Jerry MacDonald and guitarist Greg Whelan (both of whom also play on the album), Aeon Station is rounded out with NYC/NJ indie rock veteran Lysa Opfer (Gramercy Arms, Big Lake) and guitarist/producer/author Tom Beaujour.

Referencing the injury that sidelined the band for the Spring while his leg healed, Whelan concludes: "After the minor setback during SXSW which was one in a long line of rocker injuries, we can't wait to see you at a show!"

Watch the live video here:

Tour Dates

July 9 - Chicago @ Square Roots Festival

August 12 - San Francisco @ The Independent (tickets)

August 13 - Los Angeles @ The Echo (tickets)

August 26 - NYC @ Le Poisson Rouge (tickets)

August 27 - Boston @ Brighton Music Hall (tickets)

September 23 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios (tickets)

September 24 - Seattle @ Tractor Tavern (tickets)