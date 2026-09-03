Adekunle Gold to Headline JET Concert at African Energy Week 2026

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The Just Energy Transition (JET) Concert, a highlight of the upcoming African Energy Week (AEW) Conference and Exhibition this October, has announced its 2026 line-up, bringing together some of the continent's established and emerging musical talent for an evening celebrating African energy, culture and creativity.

Taking place at the Grand Africa Café & Beach in Cape Town on Monday, October 12 from 18:00 to 23:00, the concert will feature performances by Keasungs, Mafikizolo, Roga Roga & Extra Musica and DJ Dollar, before Nigerian singer and songwriter Adekunle Gold closes the evening as the headline act. The event will officially kick-start AEW 2026, which runs October 12-16 in Cape Town.

Headlining the concert will be Nigerian Afropop star Adekunle Gold, whose career has seen him continually blend contemporary African pop with sounds rooted in Nigerian musical traditions. His sixth studio album Fuji, released in October 2025, marked a deliberate return to the sounds that shaped his upbringing in Lagos. His headline appearance brings one of Nigeria's leading contemporary artists to the AEW stage, closing the evening with a celebration of African music's ability to connect local heritage with global audiences.

South African duo Mafikizolo will bring more than two decades of Afro-pop, kwaito and house to the concert. Comprising Nhlanhla Mafu and Theo Kgosinkwe, Mafikizolo has become one of South Africa's most enduring musical acts, with a catalogue featuring hits including Ndihamba Nawe, Love Potion and Khona. The group has also played an important role in cross-border African collaboration, working with artists including Nigeria's Davido and Zimbabwe's Jah Prayzah. Their appearance brings a distinctly South African dimension to a concert designed to showcase the continent's musical diversity.

Representing the Republic of Congo, Roga Roga will bring Congolese rumba, soukous and ndombolo to Cape Town. Roga Roga co-founded Extra Musica in the early 1990s, with the group rising to prominence following three successful albums. After several members departed to establish Extra Musica International, Roga Roga continued under the Extra Musica Zangul name, building on the group's success with memorable tracks including Etat-Major, Shalaï and Trop c'est trop. Roga Roga's appearance at the JET Concert brings more than three decades of Congolese musical influence to a line-up spanning multiple regions of Africa.

Keasungs joins the line-up as another Nigerian voice at the JET Concert. His catalogue includes releases spanning Afrobeats-inspired and dance-oriented sounds, including Ku Lo Sa (Dancehall Afro Cover) and more recent 2026 releases Na Woman Finish My Papa and Nkpigamy. His appearance alongside established continental acts reflects the concert's combination of emerging and established African talent.

DJ Dollar returns to the JET Concert after performing at the 2025 edition alongside artists including Young Stunna and Uncle Waffles. He will bring a DJ-led element to the 2026 program, complementing the concert's live performances and helping connect its mix of African musical styles. His return also creates continuity between successive editions of an event that has become an established part of the AEW networking and cultural program.

More than an entertainment event, the JET Concert is designed to connect Africa's cultural influence with the continent's energy ambitions. The concert will set the stage for five days of investment discussions at AEW 2026, where African governments, energy companies, financiers and technology providers will convene to advance projects and partnerships across oil, gas, power, renewables and infrastructure.

'The JET Concert is about showcasing Africa in its entirety. We have extraordinary energy resources, but we also have extraordinary people, music and culture that have changed the way the world sees this continent. From Congo to South Africa and Nigeria, this line-up reflects the diversity and creativity that define Africa,' states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber.

For more information about AEW 2026, visit AECWeek.com

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