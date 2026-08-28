Joy Oladokun Shares SAGE Video Featuring Adekunle Gold

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Joy Oladokun has shared the official music video for her new song, 'Sage,' featuring Nigerian artist Adekunle Gold. The animated video was created by blackpowerbarbie.

''Sage' is the sonic marriage of the music that raised me,' Oladokun reflects. 'African music and Folk music have been two of my favorite genres my entire life. From Paul Simon and King Sunny Ade, to I'm With Her and Tems, both genres have been foundational to me navigating the world and finding my own artistic voice. Adekunle and I wrote 'Sage' at the height of the pandemic about needing to shake off the weight of things we couldn't control. It's so easy to rush to want to make a change without being able to acknowledge the grief of things not being as we think they should be. Collaborating with him feels like such a full circle moment for me.'

'Joy is one of those rare artists who tells the truth so beautifully that you feel it from the first listen,' shares Gold. 'Being part of 'Sage' was an honor. This song has been a long time coming and I'm grateful she invited me into her world.'

'Sage' is the latest song unveiled from Oladokun's highly anticipated new album, Hope Is A Heavy Thing, out September 25 via Concord Records. Produced by Oladokun with additional contributions from Nigerian producer Spellz, the new 12-track project marks a bold new chapter, expanding Oladokun's sound while continuing to prove her ability to not only bend genres but also to bridge cultures. Across the album, Oladokun explores identity, connection and self-discovery with the emotional honesty that has become a hallmark of her songwriting.

Ahead of the release, Oladokun has shared two additional album tracks: 'Zombie' and 'Kind,' the latter of which Stereogum praises, ''Kind' showcases Oladokun's silky vocals. She even sounds comforting when her lyrics take a dark, vulnerable turn,' while Atwood Magazine declares, 'We could all use a little more Joy in our lives. This song is a welcome, much-needed breath of humanity in the world.' The music video for 'Kind' was directed by Grammy-nominated artist, producer and filmmaker Jesse Boykins III.

''To understand your future you have to confront your past.' This is the driving theme behind Hope Is A Heavy Thing,' shares Oladokun. 'It's a collection of 12 songs that I wrote to help myself find my light again after burning out. Produced in Nashville, New York, and the back of a speeding tour bus, this album is sonically an homage to all of the music that inspires me. On this record you'll find music that nods the brilliance of the Soulquarians, the rawness of Bob Dylan, the rhythms of afrobeats, and the sampling prowess of J Dilla. Not to mention a callback to the Ronettes and a few songs that find inspiration in rock and roll protest music of the 60's and 70's. You'll also find me at the most authentic I've been able to be as an artist. It is a record I wrote for anyone who finds themselves wondering how to hope in these times. Sometimes it means looking back and digging through the muck to find what's worth fighting for again.'

This fall, Oladokun will embark on her extensive 'The Heavy Things Tour,' with upcoming stops at Austin's Scoot Inn, Los Angeles' The Bellwether, Brooklyn's Warsaw Concerts, Denver's Paramount Theatre, Chicago's The Vic Theatre, Washington D.C.'s Howard Theatre and Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, among many others.

Hope Is A Heavy Thing follows Oladokun's critically acclaimed albums in defense of my own happiness (2021), Proof of Life (2023) and Observations From A Crowded Room (2024), which led NPR Music to call Oladokun 'one of the great singer-songwriters pushing beyond roots or conventional singer-songwriter music today.' Additionally, The New York Times praised, 'her songs are conversational and confessional, and her hooky but profound melodies turn her lyrics into mantras,' while Consequence declared, 'One of the most refreshing voices coming out of Nashville…there's a deeply honest quality to her music that makes her hard to shake.'

Oladokun is one of today's most compelling genre-defying voices, using deeply vulnerable songwriting to seamlessly connect folk, soul, pop and rock with striking emotional clarity. A queer Black musician and daughter of Nigerian immigrants, Oladokun has become a vital cultural voice, writing songs that explore identity, faith, mental health, and social justice with honesty and restraint. She earned a nomination for Americana Artist of the Year and her protest anthem, 'i see america,' was a finalist for the Recording Academy's Special Merit Award for Best Song for Social Change.

Oladokun has performed on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, CBS Saturday Morning's 'Saturday Sessions,' TODAY, PBS' Austin City Limits and NPR Music's 'Tiny Desk (Home) Concert' series. Widely respected by her peers, Oladokun has collaborated with artists such as Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile, Maxo Kream, Jack Antonoff, Jason Isbell and Noah Kahan and has joined Isbell, Kahan, John Mayer, Hozier, My Morning Jacket, Tyler Childers, Pink Sweat$, Leon Bridges and Manchester Orchestra on the road.

Hope Is A Heavy Thing Track List

1. Raised By The Radio (A Reintroduction)

2. Dear Maria

3. Easy Company

4. Kind

5. TOGIAIM

6. Sage (feat. Adekunle Gold)

7. The End Of The World

8. Zombie

9. Toothache

10. Don't Call Me Baby!

11. Die Young

12. Time Is A River

Joy Oladokun Confirmed Tour Dates

August 28—Portland, OR—Topaz Farm

October 5—Dallas, TX—State Fair of Texas 2026

October 16—Houston, TX—The Heights Theater

October 17—Austin, TX—Scoot Inn

October 20—Phoenix, AZ—Crescent Ballroom

October 21—San Diego, CA—The Observatory North Park

October 23—Los Angeles, CA—The Bellwether

October 25—San Francisco, CA—Castro Theatre

October 27—Portland, OR—Aladdin Theater

October 29—Vancouver, BC—Hollywood Theatre

October 30—Seattle, WA—Moore Theatre

November 2—Salt Lake City, UT—The Complex – The Grand

November 4—Denver, CO—Paramount Theatre

November 6—Lawrence, KS—The Granada Theater

November 7—St. Paul, MN—Palace Theatre

November 8—Chicago, IL—The Vic Theatre

November 11—Brooklyn, NY—Warsaw Concerts

November 12—Ardmore, PA—Ardmore Music Hall

November 13—Washington, D.C.—Howard Theatre

November 15—Saxapahaw, NC—Haw River Ballroom

November 17—Charlotte, NC—Neighborhood Theatre

November 18—Atlanta, GA—Variety Playhouse

November 19—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium

April 25—Miramar Beach, FL—Moon Crush

Photo Credit: Graham Tolbert



Photo Credit: Graham Tolbert

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...