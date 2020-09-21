Additional Artists Join PURE RIVER AT THE RYMAN Worship Event
The event takes place in a 24 hour livestream format.
In preparation for the upcoming 24 hour livestream event "Pure River at the Ryman", Harvest Sound International this morning announced the addition of multiple leading Christian artists to the groundbreaking livestream event which begins this afternoon at 12:00 Noon Central and continues tomorrow from noon to midnight. Both days of the event will be livestreamed for free at www.harvestsound.com.
Additions to the event lineup include Michael Tait (Newsboy), Russ Taff, Mike Weaver (Big Daddy Weave), The Isaacs, Aaron and Amanda Crabb, and more. In total, more than 45 artists will participate in the 24 hours of worship, live from the historic Ryman Auditorium. A full list of artists is below.
Pure River at the Ryman will feature leading artists from across a wide range of music, including the already announced Ricky Skaggs, Loretta Lynn, Alison Krauss, Michael W. Smith, The Katinas, Danny Gokey, Jason Crabb, Rhonda Vincent, Eddie James, Beckah Shae, Jason Upton, and more. The worship event will be livestreamed live from the Ryman Auditorium for free throughout the two days of the event.
"I'm excited, to say the least, about an amazing thing that's happening from the famous Ryman Auditorium. 24 hours of praise, focused around forgiveness, called Pure River. We expect God to do something great," shared Michael W. Smith.
"There's a revival that's taking place in our city of Nashville," added Jason Crabb. "You do not want to miss this. It's a call to worship and a call to Jesus."
Pure River at the Ryman will feature a wide collection of artists spanning across genres. Every half hour, on the historic Ryman stage, bands (semi-unplugged) will perform via the Live Stream.
Find out more about Pure River at the Ryman online at
www.harvestsound.com.
Artists Scheduled to Participate
*subject to change without notice
Harvest Sound
Ricky Skaggs
The Whites
Fireplace
Ethos Church
The Well
Redemption to the Nations Church
One Stone Worship
The Peasall Sisters
The Isaacs
Micah Walley
Mike Weaver
Russ Taff
Jason Crabb
Rhonda Vincent
Aaron and Amanda Crabb
Bethel World Outreach Worship
Eddie James
Citipointe Church Nashville
Texas Hill
Loren Johnson
Jasmine Brady
The 11th Hour
Lara Landon
The Halls
Robby Cummings
Michael Tait
Ricky Skaggs w. Gordon Kennedy
Doyle Dykes
Danny Gokey
Brave Worship
Mosaico Church
Grace
Cross Point
Jason Upton
Merging Blue
Alberto and Kimberly Rivera
Beckah Shae
The Katinas
Brennley Brown
And more!