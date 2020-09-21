Additional Artists Join PURE RIVER AT THE RYMAN Worship Event

The event takes place in a 24 hour livestream format.

In preparation for the upcoming 24 hour livestream event "Pure River at the Ryman", Harvest Sound International this morning announced the addition of multiple leading Christian artists to the groundbreaking livestream event which begins this afternoon at 12:00 Noon Central and continues tomorrow from noon to midnight. Both days of the event will be livestreamed for free at www.harvestsound.com.



Additions to the event lineup include Michael Tait (Newsboy), Russ Taff, Mike Weaver (Big Daddy Weave), The Isaacs, Aaron and Amanda Crabb, and more. In total, more than 45 artists will participate in the 24 hours of worship, live from the historic Ryman Auditorium. A full list of artists is below.



Pure River at the Ryman will feature leading artists from across a wide range of music, including the already announced Ricky Skaggs, Loretta Lynn, Alison Krauss, Michael W. Smith, The Katinas, Danny Gokey, Jason Crabb, Rhonda Vincent, Eddie James, Beckah Shae, Jason Upton, and more. The worship event will be livestreamed live from the Ryman Auditorium for free throughout the two days of the event.



"I'm excited, to say the least, about an amazing thing that's happening from the famous Ryman Auditorium. 24 hours of praise, focused around forgiveness, called Pure River. We expect God to do something great," shared Michael W. Smith.



"There's a revival that's taking place in our city of Nashville," added Jason Crabb. "You do not want to miss this. It's a call to worship and a call to Jesus."



Pure River at the Ryman will feature a wide collection of artists spanning across genres. Every half hour, on the historic Ryman stage, bands (semi-unplugged) will perform via the Live Stream.



Find out more about Pure River at the Ryman online at

www.harvestsound.com.

Artists Scheduled to Participate



*subject to change without notice



Harvest Sound

Ricky Skaggs

The Whites

Fireplace

Ethos Church

The Well

Redemption to the Nations Church

One Stone Worship

The Peasall Sisters

The Isaacs

Micah Walley

Mike Weaver

Russ Taff

Jason Crabb

Rhonda Vincent

Aaron and Amanda Crabb

Bethel World Outreach Worship

Eddie James

Citipointe Church Nashville

Texas Hill

Loren Johnson

Jasmine Brady

The 11th Hour

Lara Landon

The Halls

Robby Cummings

Michael Tait

Ricky Skaggs w. Gordon Kennedy

Doyle Dykes

Danny Gokey

Brave Worship

Mosaico Church

Grace

Cross Point

Jason Upton

Merging Blue

Alberto and Kimberly Rivera

Beckah Shae

The Katinas

Brennley Brown

And more!

