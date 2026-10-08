Adam Rubenstein Shares Video for "Don't Mean Much" Featuring Vernon Reid

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Adam Rubenstein has shared the music video for 'Don't Mean Much (feat. Vernon Reid)' from his new album Firebreak, out now via Spartan Records. The video features a cameo from the Living Colour guitarist, who lends a solo to the track.

''Don't Mean Much' is largely about finding true human connection in an otherwise virtual universe,' shares Rubenstein. 'I wanted the song to close with a frenetic sort of jam, so enlisted my friend Vernon Reid (Living Colour) to take the reigns. I look up to Vernon immensely and I was honestly flattered he agreed to play on this.'

The video comes ahead of a pair of East Coast shows, including Rubenstein's return to his old stomping grounds in New York City on October 19th.

Listen to the Firebreak LP: https://spr.tn/firebreak

Firebreak marks the first new solo effort from Rubenstein in a decade, following 2016's Nightly Waves. Aside from Reid, many other friends and collaborators lend their talent to the new album, including Chris Carrabba of Dashboard Confessional, and former Into Another vocalist Richie Beirkenhead among others.

Rubenstein has spent decades building a life in music that rarely sits still. From his early work in Midwest hardcore pioneers Split Lip to the long arc of Chamberlain, his voice has been shaped by movement, reinvention, and a refusal to stay pinned to one version of himself for too long. While Chamberlain carried the weight of Rubenstein's rock and roll output (the band's 2019 album Red Weather was its first in 21 years), his solo work quietly accumulated in the background.

Songs stacked up over years spent writing, composing, and raising a family. The idea of making another solo record lingered, but never quite broke through until a sudden move from New York City to Cincinnati forced a reset. What began as a reluctant departure turned into something else entirely. A new environment, a new pace, and just enough distance from the life he had known for two decades created the environment to finally confront the body of work he had been carrying.

At its core, Firebreak is about change and the uneasy process of learning how to live inside it. Fatherhood, relocation, creative identity, the gloomy state of the world, the passage of time and Rubenstein's renewed connection to his cousin, late Bar-Kays keyboardist Ronnie Caldwell, all surface in different forms, but the throughline is clear. These songs were not written in a single burst of inspiration. They were lived with, carefully molded, and eventually released.

instagram.com/rubenstyn

Upcoming Tour Dates

OCTOBER

17 - Boonton, NJ @ Hidden Tracks

19 - New York, NY @ The Mercury Lounge

Photo Credit: Mike Rudy



Photo Credit: Mike Rudy

See more BroadwayWorld in Google Our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers. Add as a preferred source Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 23 Days 12 Hrs 43 Min 39 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me