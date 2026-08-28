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GARY LUCAS & GODS AND MONSTERS to Play Bitter End, Debonair Music Hall

Drummer Calvin Weston and bassist Ernie Brooks join the psychedelic jazz-rock supergroup for both shows.

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GARY LUCAS & GODS AND MONSTERS to Play Bitter End, Debonair Music Hall

Gary Lucas & Gods and Monsters, the psychedelic jazz-rock supergroup featuring drummer Calvin Weston (James Blood Ulmer) and bassist Ernie Brooks (The Modern Lovers), returns to the stage for two shows following a sold-out tour of Japan.

The band will perform Saturday night, Sept. 5th at The Bitter End, 147 Bleecker Street NYC, at 8:15pm. Tickets and info are available at https://bitterend.com/#/events/195004.

The band will also play Sunday night, Sept. 13th at the Debonair Music Hall, 1409 Queen Anne Road, Teaneck NJ, at 7pm. Tickets and info are available at https://debonairmusichall.com/?page_id=565#/events/177310.

Upcoming Gary Lucas Appearances

On Tues. Sept. 29th, Gary Lucas will perform solo acoustic at a Jazz Memorial for James Blood Ulmer at St. Peter's Church, 619 Lexington Avenue in Manhattan, 5:30pm–8:30pm. Many musicians will be performing including Vernon Reid, Calvin Weston, Marc Ribot, David Murray and many others.

On Fri. Nov. 20th and Sat. Nov. 21st, Gary Lucas celebrates Jeff Buckley's 60th with a tribute featuring a variety of Spanish vocalists tba, at Recoletos Jazz Madrid, C. de Recoletos, 18, Salamanca, 29001 Madrid, at 8pm-10pm both nights. More info and tickets: https://tickets.recoletosjazz.com/es/recoletos-jazz-new/jeff-buckleys-60th-by-gary-lucas-8pm/.

Just announced: On Fri. Feb. 19th 2027, Gary Lucas plays 'The Golem' at The Bug Theater, Denver, Colorado, 7pm-9:30pm. More info at https://garylucas.com/www/golem/golem.shtml. More dates TBA.

New Albums Out Now

'Gary Lucas—The Edge of Heaven Vol. Two' (FFY Productions), featuring Feifei Yang on vocals and erhu and Jason Candler on reeds and percussion, is the follow-up to Gary's celebrated album of 30's and 40's Shanghai Pop, 'The Edge of Heaven.'

Lucas & Lukas (Gary Lucas and Lukas Ligeti), 'Omnidirectional' (Cuneiform), finds guitarist Lucas joining forces with percussionist/composer Lukas Ligeti for a wild ride into the blue empyrean of improvised sound.

Photo Credit: Hiroshi Asada


Photo Credit: Hiroshi Asada
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