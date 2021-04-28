Adam Melchor Enlists Lennon Stella on Dreamy New Song 'Light Year'

On the heels of his acclaimed debut mixtape Melchor Lullaby Hotline, Vol. 1, New Jersey-born and Los Angeles-based singer/songwriter Adam Melchor enlists Platinum-certified pop artist Lennon Stella for new song "Light Year," out now on Warner Records. Awash in dreamy and nostalgic melodies, the soothing new collaboration comes alongside a stunning video shot in Nashville - watch it here.

"Sometimes we put on a face when people ask how we are and we don't tell them how we really feel because we're afraid of the true feelings we would say out loud," Adam states. "'Light Year' is a song about feeling far from the things you love, the people you love, the place you want to be or even the emotions you strive to feel."

"Light Year" follows last month's release of Melchor's Lullaby Hotline, Vol. 1 - a soothing balm after a dark past year for the world - which earned acclaim from the likes of Esquire, SPIN, Billboard, Idolator, and more. Heralded by singles "Begin Again" "Last Time," and My Chemical Romance cover "I'm not okay," the 12-track record was largely inspired by the Melchor Lullaby Hotline, which Adam launched at the onset of the COVID lockdown last year, urging fans to text or email him every Sunday to hear a new song. By the end of the year, he personally sent 44 songs to a rapidly growing list of almost 10,000.

Beginning tomorrow, Adam will embark on a 10-date socially-distanced tour with Flipturn, making stops at small capacity, outdoor venues across the southern US. Tickets are available for purchase here.

Listen here: