Adam Davenport attended the 62nd Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California on Sunday, January 26th.

Live from STAPLES Center, and hosted by Alicia Keys, the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards were broadcast on CBS on Sunday, January 26, 2020.

Adam Davenport is a Billboard-charting actor, singer, writer, producer and filmmaker who graduated from Yale University. Davenport made his Off-Broadway debut in Naked Boys Singing and received critical acclaim for his debut single "My Return Address Is You," which broke into the Top 40 of the Billboard Dance Club Chart, where it charted for ten week and surpassed tracks from the likes Zedd, Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez. The achievement also made Davenport the first African-American artist/producer in history to eponymously chart on Billboard for EDM. Davenport won an Independent Music Award at Lincoln Center and was subsequently invited into the Recording Academy. The International Music and Entertainment Association recently honored Adam Davenport as Electronica Artist of the Year in the 6th Annual IMEA Awards. He is currently on the cover of the new issue of VENTS Magazine.

Photo Credit: Joseph Cortez





