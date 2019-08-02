Acres Share Evocative Video For LULLABY Ahead Of Debut Album Release

Post-hardcore rockers Acres have shared the atmospheric new track 'Lullaby', which is another preview of what's to come from their striking full-length debut Lonely World out August 9th via A Wolf At Your Door Records.



The delicate vocals and instrumental melodies beautifully layer to create an enchantingly cathartic soundscape, which enhances the empathetic emotion of the lyrics. It comes with an accompanying video which visually captures the pain of loss.



Talking about the track, vocalist Ben Lumber explains, "'Lullaby' is a song about losing someone you love prematurely. Before you get the chance to know them properly, life takes them away, leaving you with but a bitter sweet memory of the short time you had together.

Watch the video here:





"We all lose people we love and in those moments of great loss, the time we did have may never seem enough. Nonetheless, all we can do is be grateful for the time we were given with them and know their presence will live on, through memories, the way they have touched our hearts and the way they helped shape us as human beings."



It follows the previously shared 'Be Alone', 'Talking In Your Sleep' and title-track 'Lonely World', which have secured airplay from Radio 1 and Kerrang, and have each clocked-up thousands of streams and views across DSP's.



Acres' heavy cinematic sound first saw them come to prominence with the release of their acclaimed 2017 EP In Sickness & Health. Support followed from the likes of Rock Sound, Kerrang and Metal Hammer and set them off on tours across the globe.



Now with Lonely World, Acres have ramped things up a level, delivering an honest and compelling, emotionally-epic record derived from real life struggles and experiences providing a hard-hitting soundtrack to those arduous days and nights that resonates with listeners. It has been praised by the likes of Rock Sound, Metal Hammer, Upset and Discovered Magazine championing them as a and band to watch.



Acres have also announced the dates of their extensive UK and European headline tour this September which is their biggest live run to date. They will be joined by rising metallers Parting Gift as well as Captives throughout the UK and Tripsitter across Europe.



They recently performed at Camden Rocks Festival and Jera On Air in the Netherlands. Yesterday the band played an amazing set at Wacken Open Air and will be playing Burn It Down Festival later this month.



Lonely World can be pre-ordered at http://hyperurl.co/Acres-LonelyWorld and tickets for the tour are on sale now and available from http://www.acresofficial.com/

TOUR DATES

AUGUST

1st - 3rd - Wacken Open Air, Germany

31st - Burn It Down Festival, Torquay UK

SEPTEMBER

4th - UK Southampton @ Joiners

5th - The Netherlands Eindhoven @ Dynamo

6th - Germany Essen @ Cafe Nova

7th - Germany Idar-Oberstein @ Stadenhalle

8th - Germany Karlsruhe @ Weiße Rose

9th - Switzerland Aarau @ KiFF

10th - Italy Milan @ Circolo Svolta

11th - Hungary Budapest @ Dürer Kert

12th - Germany Munich @ Backstage

13th - Czech Republic Prague @ Chapeau Rouge

14th - Poland Warsaw @ Hydrozagadka

15th - Germany Leipzig @ Moritzbastei

16th - Germany Hamburg @ Hafenklang

17th - Belgium Antwerp @ JC Bouckenborgh

18th - UK Bristol @ The Exchange

19th - UK Manchester @ Star And Garter

20th - UK Nottingham @ Alberts

21st - UK Leeds @ The Key Club

22nd - UK London @ The Black Heart





