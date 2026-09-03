Acid Casuals to Release OMNI Vinyl Reissue With BOWL ME OVER Visuals

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Welsh experimentalists Acid Casuals mark the vital album Omni's first-ever vinyl pressing with visuals for the loved-up, psych-doo wop of 'Bowl Me Over.'

Two decades after its release, the sole Acid Casuals album, Omni, is finally being released to completists on vinyl, reissued in remastered form by Circuitry Electronic on Fri 30 October 2026. The Cardiff collective, benefitting from the broad palette of sideline and tangential ideas of Super Furry Animals' synth pilot, Cian Ciarán, stands tall over the canon of Welsh experimentalism and they return to celebrate the reissue with fresh visuals for the album's magical, loved-up doo-wop closer, 'Bowl Me Over.'

Ciarán and his Acid Casual co-pilot, Kev Tame, have also announced a special, one-off performance of Omni in Cardiff as part of Cardiff Music City Festival. Joined by an expanded Acid Casuals family, including Kris Jenkins on percussion, Rhys Edwards on synths, plus a self-playing piano, the show on Fri 2nd October 2026 at the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama marks the first time the album has been performed in its entirety.

Returning on not only blue audiophile LP, but also CD and digital formats, the celebratory release brings back into circulation a singular record that has long been established as a vital, if undercelebrated chapter of Welsh music folklore. Released on Mon 30 January 2006, Omni arrived in the curious space between the Super Furry Animals albums, Love Kraft and Hey Venus! and came to be emblematic, amongst its informed listeners, of that same adventurous musical outlook. Its ten tracks move freely between electronic abstraction, ambient melody, skewed pop, vocal experimentation and the kind of psychedelic songcraft that had become second nature and further developed.

By reminding listeners of the time, or introducing fresh ears, to the album's sweetly melancholic closer, 'Bowl Me Over,' Acid Casuals offer a tempting, pop-focused lure into an album of uncompromised eclecticism.

'This was written on the ferry back from Ireland on a 4am crossing,' says Ciarán. 'I'd met a girl called Niamh backstage at some festival and… she bowled me over. I wrote it on the journey back after too much whiskey and full of regret for not asking her out. Quite apt, as the song itself turned out to be quite radiant and bright just like the name. I was in the middle exploring the history of doo wop as well at the time. Who'd have thought it?'

A loose Cardiff community of musicians, artists and friends, Acid Casuals was born in 1994 with Ciarán, former Big Leaves bassist, Tame and musician and actor, Llyr Evans at its original centre. Never conceived as a conventional band, both the collective's nucleic performers and those with walk-on parts dipped in and out when time allowed. As time passed, ideas accumulated, tours and albums came and went, the Acid Casuals identity remained deliberately fluid.

Whilst Evans, who is best known for appearing alongside Rhys Ifans in Twin Town, made an immeasurable musical contribution, he also stood up to become the project's only public face. Vitally, at a time when publicity shyness and other musical commitments forced other members into anonymity, he stepped into the camera's eye.

An album of greater merit than just its connections to one of the greatest Welsh bands of all time, Omni benefitted from its own, wholly positive critical appraisals. Following its release and premiere at Cardiff Planetarium, The Times praised the record as 'diverse and intriguing,' while Pitchfork went further, describing Ciarán and Tame's harvest as work that could stand as 'a career highlight for many of their peers.' The range of the record's ideas is there in its strange and memorable titles alone: from the Richard Burton-indebted If I'm A Selt, You're A Sunt and 132a Column Road through Wa Da Da, Kraken and Luciano.

Acid Casuals assembled the album between various band tours and studio sessions with Ciarán continually generating sounds and ideas.

Kev Tame says: 'Recording 'Omni' was the first time we'd spent more than a few days in the studio on an Acid Casuals record. Cian always seemed to be writing and coming up with incredible ideas and sounds, so we had all this stuff to work with and managed to pull it together in between various band tours. It was a real pleasure and fun record to work on which was a perfect tonic for me at the time, as I'd just lost my dad – a real labour of love record – none of us really had any ambition for it beyond getting it out there.'

For those who were there, it is a vivid document of a wider creative community that was never easily contained by band names or conventional careers focused on Cardiff in the mid-2000s. For listeners taking their curious first steps from the Furries into Acid Casuals, or for vinyl completists, a long missing piece of the jigsaw is about to fall into place.

Tracklist

A1. If I'm A Selt, You're A Sunt

A2. 132a Column Road

A3. Y Ferch Ar Y Cei Yn Rio

A4. J.T. 100%

B5. Wa Da Da

B6. Roads

B7. Long Time No See

B8. Kraken

B9. Luciano

B10. Bowl Me Over

CD bonus track 11. If I'm A Selt You're A Sunt - Secondson Remix

CD bonus track 12. 132a Column Road - Cassette Demo (also released digitally)

CD bonus track 13. Wa Da Da Brass (Demo)

CD bonus track 14. Korkraken

For further information, connect with Acid Casuals at https://www.instagram.com/acidcasualsomni

Photo Credit: Rhodri Meilir



Photo Credit: Rhodri Meilir

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