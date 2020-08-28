Ace Harper Debuts New Single & Video

The new single is called "Body Politics."

Choreographer, singer-songwriter, visual artist and fashion designer Ace Harper releases her brand new single & video for "Body Politics" today via Sonic Pill Label. Listen below.

"I wrote "Body Politics" about having autonomy over one's body as a woman. I see all women as beautiful. Every color, size, and age. Radical self love and acceptance of others is the new punk rock. If you aren't here for inclusivity you are going to be left behind. This song is a celebration of imperfection and authenticity! I am vehement about empowering all women and sharing my own life experience. There has never been a better time for females to be bold and to lead in every industry. It's an exciting time," says Ace.

Ace's journey began in Oklahoma. As a child she studied ballet and then later was asked to travel the US assisting top choreographers. She traded the Midwest for Los Angeles and spent years as a professional dancer working with a myriad of music legends such as Lenny Kravitz, Jennifer Lopez, Duran Duran and famed director David LaChapelle to name a few. In the midst of her dance career she constantly wrote songs and collected ideas, quietly assembling a sound of her own.

After a storied career in the dance world, Ace started creative directing her own stage shows. Performance art, fashion, and visuals now encapsulates Ace's kaleidoscope of creativity.

Ace is married to Rock n Roll Hall of Fame drummer Matt Sorum of Guns N Roses and Velvet Revolver, so glamour, travel, and excess is in her blood.

Listen to "Body Politics" here:

Photo Credit: Matt Petranovic

View More Music Stories Related Articles