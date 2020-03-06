Acapop! KIDS Launch their Debut Album 'ACAPOP 1l Today on Warner Records

Rising a cappella sensation Acapop! KIDS launch their debut album ACAPOP 1 today on Warner Records. Acapop! KIDS is comprised of 25 sensational vocalists, chosen from more than a thousand submissions. With best-in-class music videos, Acapop! KIDS deliver current and classic hits and unforgettable and aspirational vocal performances 100% by kids and 100% a cappella. The final track/video to be unveiled is an a cappella version of Coldplay's "Fix You." ACAPOP 1 is available now on Amazon, Barnes & Noble and more.

Co-founded by Scott Hoying (Grammy Award-winning and multi-platinum-selling co-founder of Pentatonix), Ben Bram (Grammy Award-winning arranger and producer), Jonathan Kalter (manager of Pentatonix) and Shams Ahmed (creative director, a cappella arranger and producer), Acapop! KIDS launched in October, 2019 with the Amy Winehouse classic "Valerie" and Panic! at the Disco's chart-topper, "High Hopes," followed by covers of music's greatest hits. Both the songs and the videos deliver a gleeful, musical experience for kids, families, and music-lovers alike.

In January, Acapop! KIDS took over the stage for their premiere TV performance on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

ACAPOP 1 Tracklisting:

1. High Hopes

2. breathin

3. Bohemian Rhapsody/Somebody To Love

4. Shallow

5. Valerie

6. Sunflower

7. Without Me

8. High Horse

9. Nothing Breaks Like A Heart

10. Fix You





