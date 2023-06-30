Absolutely Falls Into a 'Fever Dream' on New Single

Gaining traction as an artist to watch this year, acclaimed U.K. singer, songwriter, and performer, Absolutely shares an evocative, emotional, and enigmatic new single entitled “Fever Dream” today via Epic Records.

The track unspools like a dusty old gramophone recording with a hazy jazz beat and off-kilter piano. Guitar curls around her delicate delivery on the verses as she assures, “No, I don’t, I don’t need your lies tonight.” The momentum takes a left turn as the song blasts off into an otherworldly crescendo.

It lands in the wake of “Patterns,” which has already cracked 100K streams and counting, and the release of Absolutely’s debut single “Higher” which FLAUNT raved, “The singer songwriter from South London brings together a plethora of genres on “Higher.” From pop to R&B and electronic, the debut single has it all with the help of Dave Hamelin, the producer behind artists like Beyoncé and 070 Shake.”

Next up, in addition to releasing more music, she will serve as direct support on Raye’s My 21stCentury Blues Tour. This marks her first major tour and promises to be an unforgettable experience.

The 26-date jaunt begins on Friday September 29 in Washington, D.C. and rolls through major cities such as New York, Chicago, Toronto, Atlanta, Nashville, and more. It concludes in Los Angeles on November 7. Tickets are available now at rayeofficial.com.

With this music she dubbed, “Alien Pop” she has architected a universe at the nexus of pop, R&B, alternative, soul, and electronic, cycling in synchronistic orbit unlike anything else. Stay tuned for a whole lot more from Absolutely.

My 21st Century Blues World Tour 2023/24 Tour Dates w Absolutely

September 29 – Washington, D.C. – 9:30 Club

October 1 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

About Absolutely

Absolutely first materialized seemingly out of the ether in South London. Born Abby Keen to a Swiss-Ghanaian mother and British father, the singer and songwriter initially introduced herself on a series of self-produced independent EPs throughout 2019.

Eventually, she attracted the attention of S10 Publishing in partnership with BMG at the top of 2020. She dove headfirst into songwriting, emerging as a sought-after collaborator with a sharp pen. She notably co-wrote “Fair” for Normani, “Get Together” for David Guetta, and “Faking Love” [feat. Saweetie], “Gimme Your Number” [with Ty Dolla $ign], “Gata” [feat. Chencho Corleone], and “Maria Elegante” [feat. Afro B] for Anitta’s multiplatinum chart-topping global blockbuster Versions of Me.

Eventually, she linked with producer Dave Hamelin [Beyoncé, 070 Shake], finding a collaborator and kindred spirit. Spinning R&B-inflected pop through a prism of alternative adventurousness and extraterrestrial future-facing perception, she asserts herself as a sonic outlier on a series of 2023 singles for Epic Records and a whole lot more to come.