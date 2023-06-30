Absolutely Falls Into a 'Fever Dream' on New Single

The new single is out today via Epic Records.

By: Jun. 30, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: How Idina Menzel Is Giving Back This Pride Month Photo 1 Interview: How Idina Menzel Is Giving Back This Pride Month
Music Review: Jeremy Jordan Shows No MERCY With His New Hard Rock Album With AGE OF MADNES Photo 2 AGE OF MADNESS Releases First Album MERCY
Review: TAYLOR SWIFT - THE ERAS TOUR at U.S. Bank Stadium Photo 3 Review: TAYLOR SWIFT - THE ERAS TOUR at U.S. Bank Stadium
Sara Bareilles to Hold Benefit Concerts This Month in Effort to Save Rockwood Music Hall Photo 4 Sara Bareilles to Hold Benefit Concerts This Month in Effort to Save Rockwood Music Hall

Absolutely Falls Into a 'Fever Dream' on New Single

Gaining traction as an artist to watch this year, acclaimed U.K. singer, songwriter, and performer, Absolutely shares an evocative, emotional, and enigmatic new single entitled “Fever Dream” today via Epic Records.

The track unspools like a dusty old gramophone recording with a hazy jazz beat and off-kilter piano. Guitar curls around her delicate delivery on the verses as she assures, “No, I don’t, I don’t need your lies tonight.” The momentum takes a left turn as the song blasts off into an otherworldly crescendo.

It lands in the wake of “Patterns,” which has already cracked 100K streams and counting, and the release of Absolutely’s debut single “Higher” which FLAUNT raved, “The singer songwriter from South London brings together a plethora of genres on “Higher.” From pop to R&B and electronic, the debut single has it all with the help of Dave Hamelin, the producer behind artists like Beyoncé and 070 Shake.”

Next up, in addition to releasing more music, she will serve as direct support on Raye’s My 21stCentury Blues Tour. This marks her first major tour and promises to be an unforgettable experience.

The 26-date jaunt begins on Friday September 29 in Washington, D.C. and rolls through major cities such as New York, Chicago, Toronto, Atlanta, Nashville, and more. It concludes in Los Angeles on November 7. Tickets are available now at rayeofficial.com.  

With this music she dubbed, “Alien Pop” she has architected a universe at the nexus of pop, R&B, alternative, soul, and electronic, cycling in synchronistic orbit unlike anything else. Stay tuned for a whole lot more from Absolutely.

My 21st Century Blues World Tour 2023/24 Tour Dates w Absolutely

September 29 – Washington, D.C. – 9:30 Club

October 1 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore
October 3 – New York, NY – Terminal 5
October 4 – Boston, MA – House of Blues
October 6 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS
October 7 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY
October 9 – Detroit, MI – The Majestic Theatre
October 10 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre

October 11 – St. Louis, MO – The Factory at The District
October 14 – Houston, TX – House of Blues
October 15 – New Orleans, LA – Joy Theater
October 17 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl

October 18 – Atlanta, GA – Eastern
October 19 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz
October 21 – Newport, KY – MegaCorp Pavillion
October 22 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA! Live
October 24 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave
October 25 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue
October 27 – Denver, CO – Gothic Theatre

October 28 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex (Grand Room)

October 30 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo
October 31 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom
November 1 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom
November 3 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater
November 6 – Pomona, CA – The Fox Theater
November 7 – Los Angeles, CA – The Novo

November 18 – Paris, France – La Cigale  
November 19 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Melkweg  
November 20 – Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg – Rockhal
November 21 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso  
November 23 – Berlin, Germany – Huxleys

November 24 – Warsaw, Poland – Progresja
November 26 – Copenhagen, Denmark  – Vega
November 29 – Bridlington, UK – Bridlington Spa
November 30 – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy 

 December 1 – Newcastle, UK – NX  
December 2 – Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo  
December 5 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy  
December 7 – Bristol, UK – O2 Academy  

About Absolutely

Absolutely first materialized seemingly out of the ether in South London. Born Abby Keen to a Swiss-Ghanaian mother and British father, the singer and songwriter initially introduced herself on a series of self-produced independent EPs throughout 2019.

Eventually, she attracted the attention of S10 Publishing in partnership with BMG at the top of 2020. She dove headfirst into songwriting, emerging as a sought-after collaborator with a sharp pen. She notably co-wrote “Fair” for Normani, “Get Together” for David Guetta, and “Faking Love” [feat. Saweetie], “Gimme Your Number” [with Ty Dolla $ign], “Gata” [feat. Chencho Corleone], and “Maria Elegante” [feat. Afro B] for Anitta’s multiplatinum chart-topping global blockbuster Versions of Me.

Eventually, she linked with producer Dave Hamelin [Beyoncé, 070 Shake], finding a collaborator and kindred spirit. Spinning R&B-inflected pop through a prism of alternative adventurousness and extraterrestrial future-facing perception, she asserts herself as a sonic outlier on a series of 2023 singles for Epic Records and a whole lot more to come.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
HANK Releases Call Me Hank (Deluxe) EP & Shares Guilt Trip Photo
HANK Releases 'Call Me Hank (Deluxe)' EP & Shares 'Guilt Trip'

The Deluxe edition breathes fresh life to the musician's debut EP with live and acoustic recordings as well as 2 remixes. Hank has quickly become the artists’ artist with early co-signs from Gus Dapperton, Maya Hawke, Del Water Gap, Samia, and Claud.

2
Butterfly Black With Ben Williams & Syndee Winters Debut Single Photo
Butterfly Black With Ben Williams & Syndee Winters Debut Single

Winters is a commanding Broadway stage singer, dancer and actor, who has performed in such defining productions as Hamilton, The Lion King, Pippin, Motown The Musical, and Jesus Christ Superstar. Before working on Broadway, she was a dancer for the New York Knicks basketball team and a hip-hop and soul singer.

3
Guardrail Debuts Silhouette Photo
Guardrail Debuts 'Silhouette'

Chicago diet punk band Guardrail is giving fans another taste of their forthcoming album, Content, today with their new single “Silhouette”. Fans can check out the track now, here, and watch the music video here. Content, which also features recent single “Joke’s On Me”, is set to be released in July. Pre-save the new album!

4
Jean Ryden Unveils Debut Single Chlorine Photo
Jean Ryden Unveils Debut Single 'Chlorine'

Rising artist, songwriter and producer Jean Ryden unveils her cinematic debut single, “Chlorine.' The track, self-written and co-produced, uses imagistic lyrics and a string-laden arrangement to examine grief and Ryden’s longing for alternate timelines to take hold.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Buddy Rich's 'Birdland' LP To Be Re-Released On Limited Edition Translucent Red VinylBuddy Rich's 'Birdland' LP To Be Re-Released On Limited Edition Translucent Red Vinyl
Video: Prime Video Drops SURF GIRLS HAWAI'I TrailerVideo: Prime Video Drops SURF GIRLS HAWAI'I Trailer
Video: Lewis Brice Releases Video for 'Product Of' Featuring Brother Lee BriceVideo: Lewis Brice Releases Video for 'Product Of' Featuring Brother Lee Brice
Elle Belle to Release New Album 'How Do I Feel?'Elle Belle to Release New Album 'How Do I Feel?'

Videos

Videos: Watch Kesha Perform 'GAG ORDER' Songs From 'Outer Space' Video Videos: Watch Kesha Perform 'GAG ORDER' Songs From 'Outer Space'
Watch Carly Rae Jepsen Perform 'Shy Boy' at Glastonbury Video
Watch Carly Rae Jepsen Perform 'Shy Boy' at Glastonbury
Hulu Debuts IMAGINE DRAGONS LIVE IN VEGAS Trailer Video
Hulu Debuts IMAGINE DRAGONS LIVE IN VEGAS Trailer
Watch Kylie Minogue's Surprise Performance of 'Padam Padam' Video
Watch Kylie Minogue's Surprise Performance of 'Padam Padam'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
CHICAGO
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
LEOPOLDSTADT
SIX