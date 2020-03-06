Absofacto Releases Single 'Lemon Drop'

Today, Absofacto has released his eagerly awaited single "Lemon Drop," accompanied by a trippy visual now streaming on Absofacto's official YouTube channel. "Lemon Drop" arrives along with new B-Side track, "Python." Listen to "Lemon Drop" and "Python" now via all DSPs and streaming services.

Earlier this week Absofacto announced a slew of headlining shows this summer in addition to his many festival appearances. The headlining run kicks off on May 5th in Seattle, WA and runs through an epic performance at New York's Mercury Lounge on June 22. Full list of dates below.

"Lemon Drop" arrives today following the release of fan favorite "Rewind" and the smash hit "Dissolve." Absofacto is fresh off claiming the #1 spot at Alternative Radio and the top spot on Billboard's "Alternative Songs" after an incredible 30 weeks on the airplay chart - the fifth-longest trip to the top in the chart's three-decade history with his viral phenomenon "Dissolve." "Dissolve" has racked up almost 100 million streams, spent 18 weeks on SiriusXM's Alt18 Most Requested Countdown -- 4 of which in the #1 position -- and has been featured in 2.8 million videos on TikTok. The song was associated with countless viral videos and trends on the platform, and one of the most popular memes in 2019 known as #mirrorfall. The viral hit was joined by an official music video that was directed by Absofacto and Matt Day and has racked up over 15 million views via Absofacto's official YouTube channel. From explosions, defying gravity, and hilarious memes, "Dissolve" has inspired endless creativity and is currently averaging 1 million views per day across all platforms.

Hailed by Ones To Watch as "an exceptionally forward-thinking project," Absofacto is the brainchild of Michigan-born, Los Angeles-based musician Jonathan Visger. He began creating his distinctive fusion of dream pop, art rock, and inventive electronica in 2008, earning a wide range of attention, acclaim, and online activity before truly breaking out in 2015 with the initial arrival of "Dissolve." Though it received virtually no promotional support, the track quickly proved a cult favorite, rising to #1 on Hype Machine thanks to passionate proselytizing from an array of influential music blogs.

ABSOFACTO HEADLINE + FESTIVAL DATES

*denotes festival date

5/20 - Seattle, WA @ Crocodile

5/21 - Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre

5/23 - Napa CA @ JaM Cellars Ballroom w/ Milky Chance

5/24 - Napa @ Bottlerock Napa*

5/27- Los Angeles, CA @ Echo

6/6 - Chicago, IL @ Subterranean

6/21 - Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival*

6/22 - New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge





