Abraham Alexander Releases 'Electric Deluxe Sessions' EP

Alexander recently wrapped up his first headlining U.S. tour.

By: Nov. 30, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive: Listen to T.3's New Single, 'Carry On Wayward Son' Photo 1 Exclusive: Listen to T.3's New Single, 'Carry On Wayward Son'
Album Review: Ted Nash and Kristen Lee Sergeant Tease HOLIDAYS CD With Two Sweet Seasonal Photo 2 Kristen Lee Sergeant and Ted Nash Are Two Of Our Favorite Things
Sabrina Carpenter Drops 'Fruitcake' Holiday EP Photo 3 Sabrina Carpenter to Release Christmas EP Next Week
Music Review: Anthony Nunziata Gifts Us His Single FIRST CHRISTMAS For Our Christmas Photo 4 Anthony Nunziata Makes CHRISTMAS Music For Today

Abraham Alexander Releases 'Electric Deluxe Sessions' EP

Acclaimed artist Abraham Alexander’s new EP Electric Deluxe Session, recorded live at Adrian Quesada’s (Black Pumas, Grupo Fantasma) Electric Deluxe Recorders in Austin, is out now. 

The EP features a cover of Chris Isaak’s beloved “Wicked Game” alongside live versions of three tracks from Alexander’s critically acclaimed debut record SEA/SONS which is out now on Dualtone Records.

Alexander recently wrapped up his first headlining U.S. tour, including performances at the Newport Folk Festival and Austin City Limits. Following a homecoming show in December at Dallas’ Majestic Theater, Alexander is heading back out on the road in the New Year supporting Black Violin. See below for a complete list of dates.

This April, Alexander sat down for a conversation with “CBS Saturday Morning” and performed three songs from the album: “Tears Run Dry,” “Today” and “Eye Can See.”

Alexander was recently named one of Public Radio’s Favorite New Musicians of 2023. He is also featured in a short documentary film about his music and debut record titled Abraham Alexander: The Making of SEA/SONS.

Born in Greece to parents of Nigerian descent, Alexander moved to Texas with his family at age 11 to escape the racial tensions they faced in his birthplace. Shortly after moving to the states, his birth mother was killed in a car accident with a drunk driver, leading Alexander to be adopted later in his teens.

He found solace in sports as a soccer prodigy and later, following a torn ACL that ended his playing career, in music once a friend handed Alexander a guitar and he unexpectedly found songs pouring out of him.

While working as a bank teller and rehearsing during his lunch breaks, a life-changing, chance encounter with Leon Bridges changed the course of Alexander’s life. “…something in me was just like, you need to talk to this guy. It was weird, but it was that intuition that I could not dismiss.” This very intuition led him to his first experience in a recording studio, singing on Bridges’ songs such as “River” and “Coming Home.”

It was Bridges that encouraged him to start taking music seriously, and he began performing at open mics.

From his modest musical beginnings performing at open mics in Fort Worth, TX, Alexander has gone on to recent stints on the road opening for the Lumineers, Lucius, Black Pumas, Shakey Graves, Ani DiFranco and Rodrigo y Gabriela, among others.

ABRAHAM ALEXANDER U.S. TOUR

December 14—Dallas, TX—Majestic Theatre­
January 26—Minneapolis, MN—The Current’s 19th
Anniversary Celebration at First Avenue
January 28—Mesa, AZ—Mesa Arts Center*
January 30—Las Vegas, NV—The Smith Center for the Performing Arts*
February 1—Salt Lake City, UT—Eccles Center*
February 2—Aspen, CO—Wheeler Opera House*
February 3—Pueblo, CO—Pueblo Memorial Hall*
February 4—Denver, CO—Paramount Theatre*
February 6—Wichita, KS—Orpheum Theatre*
February 7—Kansas City, KS—Kauffman Center for Performing Arts*
February 9—Milwaukee, WI—Marcus Center*
February 10—Minneapolis, MN—State Theatre*
February 13—Omaha, NE—Steelhouse*
February 16—San Antonio, TX—The Espee*
February 17—Houston, TX—713 Music Hall*
February 19—Austin, TX—The Long Center for Performing Arts*
May 17—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium†
*Supporting Black Violin
†Supporting Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors



Next On Stage
Tune In


RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Taylor Swift Attends Beyoncés RENAISSANCE Film Premiere in London Photo
Taylor Swift Attends Beyoncé's RENAISSANCE Film Premiere in London

Taylor Swift has arrived at Beyoncé's Renaissance film premiere in London. The arrival comes after Beyoncé attended the premiere of Swift's Eras Tour movie in October. Check out photos of Swift at the premiere now!

2
Hakushi Hasegawa Announces Limited Vinyl Pressings of First 2 LPs Photo
Hakushi Hasegawa Announces Limited Vinyl Pressings of First 2 LPs

Earlier this month Hasegawa released a rendition of “Wonderful Christmastime” originally made famous by Paul McCartney, and available exclusively on Apple Music and featured in their Carols Covered 2023 playlist. Limited edition vinyl for Somoku Hodo comes in translucent green with illustrations by Momoka Aiso and designs by Takeaki Emori.

3
Man Alive Featuring James Vincent McMorrow Release What Are The Chances Photo
Man Alive Featuring James Vincent McMorrow Release 'What Are The Chances'

Man Alive aka Mark Prendergast teams up with James Vincent McMorrow for a re-worked version of the single 'What Are The Chances.' The original track is taken from Man Alive's debut EP Colors. Mark Prendergast’s Man Alive project has showcased a very different side to his talents away from the chart-topping, arena-filling success of Kodaline.

4
Dead Days Release Cathartic New Single Death Song Photo
Dead Days Release Cathartic New Single 'Death Song'

“Death Song” was recorded, mixed, and produced by Justin “JD” DeBlieck (ex-Ice Nine Kills) at JdB Audio Productions - who also assisted with the band’s 2022 LP Tyrants and “Past Life” - and was mastered by Steve Sopchak at The Square Studio. This single also features an official music video, which was shot by Prevail Media Group.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Hakushi Hasegawa Announces Limited Vinyl Pressings of First 2 LPsHakushi Hasegawa Announces Limited Vinyl Pressings of First 2 LPs
Man Alive Featuring James Vincent McMorrow Release 'What Are The Chances'Man Alive Featuring James Vincent McMorrow Release 'What Are The Chances'
Dead Days Release Cathartic New Single 'Death Song'Dead Days Release Cathartic New Single 'Death Song'
Video: Watch Sofía Vergara in Netflix's GRISELDA SeriesVideo: Watch Sofía Vergara in Netflix's GRISELDA Series

Videos

Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS Video
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones Video
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer Video
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central THE BOOK OF MORMON
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
HAMILTON
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HARMONY
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE