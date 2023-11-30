Abraham Alexander Releases 'Electric Deluxe Sessions' EP

Acclaimed artist Abraham Alexander’s new EP Electric Deluxe Session, recorded live at Adrian Quesada’s (Black Pumas, Grupo Fantasma) Electric Deluxe Recorders in Austin, is out now.

The EP features a cover of Chris Isaak’s beloved “Wicked Game” alongside live versions of three tracks from Alexander’s critically acclaimed debut record SEA/SONS which is out now on Dualtone Records.

Alexander recently wrapped up his first headlining U.S. tour, including performances at the Newport Folk Festival and Austin City Limits. Following a homecoming show in December at Dallas’ Majestic Theater, Alexander is heading back out on the road in the New Year supporting Black Violin. See below for a complete list of dates.

This April, Alexander sat down for a conversation with “CBS Saturday Morning” and performed three songs from the album: “Tears Run Dry,” “Today” and “Eye Can See.”

Alexander was recently named one of Public Radio’s Favorite New Musicians of 2023. He is also featured in a short documentary film about his music and debut record titled Abraham Alexander: The Making of SEA/SONS.

Born in Greece to parents of Nigerian descent, Alexander moved to Texas with his family at age 11 to escape the racial tensions they faced in his birthplace. Shortly after moving to the states, his birth mother was killed in a car accident with a drunk driver, leading Alexander to be adopted later in his teens.

He found solace in sports as a soccer prodigy and later, following a torn ACL that ended his playing career, in music once a friend handed Alexander a guitar and he unexpectedly found songs pouring out of him.

While working as a bank teller and rehearsing during his lunch breaks, a life-changing, chance encounter with Leon Bridges changed the course of Alexander’s life. “…something in me was just like, you need to talk to this guy. It was weird, but it was that intuition that I could not dismiss.” This very intuition led him to his first experience in a recording studio, singing on Bridges’ songs such as “River” and “Coming Home.”

It was Bridges that encouraged him to start taking music seriously, and he began performing at open mics.

From his modest musical beginnings performing at open mics in Fort Worth, TX, Alexander has gone on to recent stints on the road opening for the Lumineers, Lucius, Black Pumas, Shakey Graves, Ani DiFranco and Rodrigo y Gabriela, among others.

ABRAHAM ALEXANDER U.S. TOUR

December 14—Dallas, TX—Majestic Theatre­

January 26—Minneapolis, MN—The Current’s 19th

Anniversary Celebration at First Avenue

January 28—Mesa, AZ—Mesa Arts Center*

January 30—Las Vegas, NV—The Smith Center for the Performing Arts*

February 1—Salt Lake City, UT—Eccles Center*

February 2—Aspen, CO—Wheeler Opera House*

February 3—Pueblo, CO—Pueblo Memorial Hall*

February 4—Denver, CO—Paramount Theatre*

February 6—Wichita, KS—Orpheum Theatre*

February 7—Kansas City, KS—Kauffman Center for Performing Arts*

February 9—Milwaukee, WI—Marcus Center*

February 10—Minneapolis, MN—State Theatre*

February 13—Omaha, NE—Steelhouse*

February 16—San Antonio, TX—The Espee*

February 17—Houston, TX—713 Music Hall*

February 19—Austin, TX—The Long Center for Performing Arts*

May 17—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium†

*Supporting Black Violin

†Supporting Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors