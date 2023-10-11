Abraham Alexander Releases 'Bring It On Home To Me' Cover

Acclaimed rising artist Abraham Alexander is teaming up with Wilder Woods for a cover of Sam Cooke’s hit song “Bring It On Home To Me."

“Bring It On Home To Me’ is a timeless classic that has touched the hearts of generations. Collaborating with Bear on this rendition was a true privilege, and together, we've breathed new life into a beloved song that continues to resonate," details Alexander. “I had a great time collaborating with my friend on this track by the legendary Sam Cooke. I hope y’all love it,” adds Bear Rinehart a.k.a. Wilder Woods.

The track will be featured on Discovered & Covered, an upcoming compilation album due December 8 on Dualtone Records. The compilation features a host of artists from the label’s roster including The Lumineers, Shakey Graves, Langhorne Slim, flipturn and The Lone Bellow reinterpreting a mix of contemporary and classic songs.

Alexander is gearing up to embark on a headlining U.S. tour with dates running through mid-November, including stops in New York City, Los Angeles, Washington D.C., Denver, Portland and more. See below for a complete list of dates and additional info/tickets are Click Here. Alexander performed at Austin City Limits this past weekend, with another performance coming up at the second weekend of the festival.

The record is co-produced by Alexander alongside Matt Pence (The Breeders, Yuck, Here We Go Magic) and Brad Cook (Nathaniel Rateliff, Kevin Morby, Bon Iver). The 11 tracks on SEA/SONS touch on themes of loss, redemption, longing, anguish and joy. And while his lyrics speak to pain, trauma and life-changing loss, he instills his music with a joyful passion and irrepressible spirit, ultimately giving way to songs that radiate undeniable hope.

“The image on the cover is me and my brothers in the ocean in Greece,” Alexander explains of the album. “So, the title is me thanking my brothers in a way and just reminiscing about us being in the ocean and how time isn’t really a concept that kids grasp.” He continues, “SEA/SONS is a reminder for us to be in the moment in the sea and to dwell in the healing place, not looking at the clock.

Born in Greece to parents of Nigerian descent, Alexander moved to Texas with his family at age 11 to escape the racial tensions they faced in his birthplace. Shortly after moving to the states, his birth mother was killed in a car accident with a drunk driver, leading Alexander to be adopted later in his teens. He found solace in sports as a soccer prodigy and later, following a torn ACL that ended his playing career, in music once a friend handed Alexander a guitar and he unexpectedly found songs pouring out of him.

While working as a bank teller and rehearsing during his lunch breaks, a life-changing, chance encounter with Leon Bridges changed the course of Alexander’s life. “…something in me was just like, you need to talk to this guy. It was weird, but it was that intuition that I could not dismiss.”

This very intuition led him to his first experience in a recording studio, singing on Bridges’ songs such as “River” and “Coming Home.” It was Bridges that encouraged him to start taking music seriously, and he began performing at open mics.

From his modest musical beginnings performing at open mics in Fort Worth, TX, Alexander has gone on to recent stints on the road opening for The Lumineers, Leon Bridges, Black Pumas and Mavis Staples. He recently toured with Lucius late last year and has also supported the likes of Rodrigo y Gabriela, Ani DiFranco, Shakey Graves and Gary Clark Jr.

TOUR DATES

October 13— Austin City Limits Music Festival—Austin, TX

October 13—ACL Fest Late Night—Scoot Inn—Austin, TX*

October 15—Tumble Root—Santa Fe, NM

October 17—Last Exit Live—Phoenix, AZ

October 18—The Moroccan Lounge—Los Angeles, CA

October 19—Voodoo Room at House of Blues —San Diego, CA

October 21—Café Du Nord—San Francisco, CA

October 24–The Old Church–Portland, OR

October 26—McMenamins Crystal Ballroom—Portland, OR*

October 27—The Moore Theatre—Seattle, WA*

October 28—Lucky You Lounge—Spokane, WA

October 30—Parallel at Knitting Factory—Boise, ID

November 1—Larimer Lounge—Denver, CO

November 3—Slowdown—Omaha, NE

November 4—Wooly’s—Des Moines, IA

November 5—Icehouse—Minneapolis, MN

November 7—Mahall’s—Lakewood, OH

November 9—DC9 Nightclub—Washington, DC

November 10—118 North—Wayne, PA

November 11—Café 939 at Berklee—Boston, MA

November 13—Mercury Lounge—New York, NY

December 14—Majestic Theatre—Dallas, TX

*with The Teskey Brothers

Photo credit: Crystal Wise