Abigail Barlow Returns with New Single 'Rock Bottom'

"Rock Bottom" is the first track off her upcoming debut solo album Princess Pop, due out early 2024.

Sep. 22, 2023

GRAMMY-award winner Abigail Barlow is back with "Rock Bottom," the first track off her upcoming debut solo album Princess Pop, due out early 2024.

A culmination of the past year’s ups and downs, "Rock Bottom" (co-written with Kings and Gus Ross, who also produced the track) is a statement from an artist who has reflected, learned, and grown - an artist who has realized that her voice and message continue to resonate powerfully as she looks ahead to the future.

After contesting a lawsuit over her GRAMMY-award winning The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical as half of Barlow & Bear, "Rock Bottom" reflects on the experiences she’s had over the past year, paving the path forward, onward, and upward for Abigail as an artist.

"‘Rock Bottom’ is for my inner artist. With this single, I’m embarking on an artistic journey to tell my story of self-discovery and resiliency, and getting back to sharing music that I’m proud of. In the wake of a GRAMMY win, a lawsuit, and over a year of silence, I’ve found my voice and defined my sound while working on my debut album Princess Pop dropping in 2024…and it all begins with this song."

Abigail’s clever lyricism and killer hook sensibility create a unique Katy-Perry-pop-meets-Alan-Menken-musical-theater-storytelling style, setting the stage for her new era of solo music. Princess Pop is the story of Abigail Barlow, weaving together her own experiences with inspiration from classic fairy tales to create glittering, theatrical popcraft. Two additional singles will be released this year following "Rock Bottom" before Princess Pop is released in early 2024.

Named to Forbes’ 2022 30 Under 30, Abigail’s commitment to a fairer, more equitable music industry also raises the bar for her artist peers in a concrete way. For Princess Pop, she strives to include at least one female writer or producer in her songwriting and recording sessions and offers a writer’s fee in addition to master points to every writer on her releases. She takes pride in being an independent female artist and strongly believes that creators should be compensated for their work.

photo by Danica Robinson



